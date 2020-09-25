BCHS student tests positive for COVID-19

A Beaverhead County High School student tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced Friday.

The student's last contact with district staff and students was Sept. 18; the student has not been at the school since that time, Superintendent Gary Haverfield said in a press release.

The district did not release gender or age information of the positive case. Haverfield added students and staff were not in contact with the positive case during the period of possible exposure.

Since Wednesday, state Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 data listed two teenage females and two teenage males; a woman and man in their 20s; a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 80s as new cases in the county.

Beaverhead County Public Health is working with the district to monitor the situation.

