BCHS speech and drama revived and well

If the positive outlook of Beaverhead County High School Speech and Drama Coach Luke Lewis is an indication, the future of the program looks to have a successful run in the upcoming years. There was COVID and a coaches resignation and concern that maybe the program had run its course at the school. Not only is the program alive and thriving, but a school play is in the offing come this spring.

“It was exciting for a first year to bring freshmen to that level and to see them compete well,” explained Lewis. “It has been exciting this entire season just to see kids who in some cases lacked confidence at the beginning of he year, gain it slowly as they start to see that yes, I can stand in front of a room and present something that will impress people. That has been awesome to see.”

Lewis took over the program this fall and the turnout eventually grew to seven students and five of those were freshmen and two were sophomores. Lewis himself entered the arena as a rookie coach, so it was a learning experience on both sides.

“We had a few that picked their event and really stuck with them, and we had a couple that wanted to try something new every time they went,” said Lewis of the program’s baby steps into competition. “With it being freshmen and it being my first year as well, I certainly encouraged them to spread out a little bit and find the thing that they think is going to be their best fit.”

So it wasn’t exactly a sprint for gold as the BCHS Speech and Drama team began hitting the meet schedule. But eventually, things began to click for a freshman pair in classical theatre. Orion Mock and Cayenne McCabe found a path with their presentation and it lead to a divisional championship and third place team finish in drama, and a sixth place event finish at state for the rookies.

“They actually used a Shakespearian selection,” said Lewis. “In classical theatre it has to be a selection that is more than 80 years old, so they took a piece of Shakespeare they had been working on in English class. It was a selection from ‘Romeo and Juliet.’”

Lewis said the presentation lasted between five and ten minutes and that Mock and McCabe performed the selection six times at state, the last in the finals.

“I think their strength is that they brought a lot of enthusiasm to the table,” said Lewis. “They were both very excited about dramatic scenes, they were both very excited to get out and travel, so they were both go-getters throughout the season. Both of them did multiple events throughout the season. They were very versatile.”

Lewis felt areas the pair could improve on and did improve on throughout the season included gaining confidence and dealing with adversity.

The speech and drama roster included sophomores Olivette Copple, Jacob Harvey and Bailey Jackson, and freshmen McCabe, Mock, Alexy Navarrete and Kaycee Pilon.

“I think it went pretty well,” said Lewis of the first year. “We had a couple of challenges throughout the season with just drumming up interest and getting the program re-started. I think we had eight kids involved at some point or another during the season, and we had seven total that went to compete at different points. We have a young team which is a great thing because we can continue to grow.”

Lewis said the highlight for the team was the divisional championship in classical theatre by Mock and McCabe. Through all the events leading up to divisional that the team attended, they had not once had a first place effort.

“That was an exciting time to be able to do that,” said Lewis of the title at the Frenchtown divisional. The state A meet was contested at Corvallis.

“One thing, and it is the same thing you learn when you start teaching, repeat information early and often because no matter how many times you say it, someone will not hear you,” said Lewis as he reflected on the season. “Like with anything like this, it is a good exercise in learning to adapt, learning how to deal with various different adversities that may come. And just being able to help kids to overcome those disappointments as well when they don’t do as well as they thing that they did. Giving them constructive criticism - here are things that you did well, here are things that you can improve on - so they don’t get disappointed and decide that it is not for them based on that one bad experience.”

School play returns

It has been well over a decade since there has been a student play, but BCHS will present “Our Town” in March. Ellie Currey is leading the charge and enlisted Lewis to help.