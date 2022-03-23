BCHS seeks increase in non-voted tax levies

Beaverhead County High School may need to increase its tax levies for some budgets for the upcoming school year.

The school board unanimously approved a resolution of intent to seek those increases at its March 14 meeting.

Superintendent Gary Haverfield explained the district must notify voters of that intent, even if it does not expect to need the increases for the upcoming school year. The district will not know for sure whether to increase those levies until August, when it finalizes the 2022-23 school budget.

“We want to be transparent,” he told the board before the vote. “We felt it is in the best interest of the board and the district to be as transparent as we can be with budgets.”

Haverfield said he expects the increase to specifically be needed for the tuition and the building reserve budgets. The building reserve increase is to be used for future maintenance costs and school safety. The change would generate an estimated $51,080 during the 2022-23 budget year, with “no net cost to local taxpayers.” according to the resolution.

The funds could be used to put in LED lighting in the BW Lodge, refinish the parking lot and the alley there, and paint the first floor of the main school building, he said. There may also be external concrete repairs and possibly asbestos abatement for some tiled areas in the school.

The numbers are all estimates at this time, Haverfield and Business Manager Ramona Glaus said. The budgets cannot be set until the county treasurer releases taxable valuations in August. Those valuations, if they go up, can lead to a decrease in millages. Also unknown are cash reserve balances, which become clearer at the end of a fiscal year.