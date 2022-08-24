BCHS school safety upgrades in place

Improvements and updates to Beaverhead County High School’s security systems are in place and ready for students’ return in the next week.

Surveillance cameras are installed, centralized locking systems for doors throughout all three school buildings are set up, and protocols to ensure safety and security have been reviewed and updated, BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield told the BCHS school board at their August meeting.

Safety and security were a big part of the district’s bond project, which also created the new Vo-Ag building and renovated B.W. Lodge Gymnasium. The changes at the main building centered on improving lineof- sight to the main entrance for staff, being able to lock down the entire facility if need be from one location, and installing a visual buzzer at door entrances so staff can see and talk with those looking to enter the buildings. That system is now installed in all three buildings, along with automatic locking doors and the ability to lock and unlock them from a central location in the main office.

“Our system now has been upgraded and consolidated,” he said. “All doors lock and unlock on a schedule, including at BW Lodge. And Audra (Ferris) can buzz people in from one location in her office. All the cameras go to her desk and she can talk to and see all of them from her station.”

Haverfield said the only thing they are waiting on is the visual buzzer for one door, though that door can be locked and unlocked remotely like the rest of the district’s doors.

“Our goal was to start the school year with a fully-secure building,” Haverfield added.

Also upgraded are a number of cybersecurity measures to protect the district’s computerized operations and data. That resulted from a ransomware attack that hit Nov. 1, 2021, which encrypted a number of the district’s stored files. The new measures cost roughly $11,000 overall, and includes cybersecurity training for staff and offsite storage and backups for systems.

“Nothing is foolproof, but we’re way better off than we were a year ago,” he said. “We’ve made a tremendous amount of upgrades to our systems to make this place as safe and secure as we can.”