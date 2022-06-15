BCHS official outlines school safety measures

School safety is top-of-mind for Beaverhead County High School officials, in light of the recent mass shooting that killed 21 people – 19 of them children – in Uvalde, Texas.

BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield said school safety and security really came to the fore 15- to 20 years ago, and emergency plans are reviewed and updated annually.

“It really came to the forefront for us when we proposed our bond project,” he said. “Safety and security was part of that for a ton of reasons.”

Haverfield explained the main building did not have any visual, line-of-sight view of the front doors of the school before the building renovations. District officials also did not have a way to lock the front doors.

“We now have buzzers on all the doors, we have locking systems on all the doors. We’ve extended our camera views in a variety of places, exterior and interior,” he said. “The doors aren’t open all the time anymore. They’re on a timer and set to lock or unlock at certain times on a cycle. The only access through them is to have a key or keycard, or the office has to buzz you in.”

These upgrades were extended to BW Lodge as part of its renovation, and were included in the new Vo-Ag building, Haverfield said. The facilities have numbers on the windows outside, so police will know which location to head to if there is an emergency. The district’s burglary system, when armed, has motion sensors to detect movement in every building. And there are several places and ways to auto-lockdown the buildings in an emergency. The entire system is linked together, so a central location can control all three buildings. That upgrade should be finished this summer. He estimated all those improvements were over $300,000.

The school’s emergency management plan has different threat levels (orange or red) and each classroom has its own individual plan on what to do in those situations.

The plans cover more than active shooters; natural disasters such as tornadoes, fires and earthquakes are included. The district practices evacuations and other emergency situations periodically.

No one – except law enforcement – can carry firearms on school campuses, Haverfield said. The Montana legislature recently changed state law to allow firearms in more places, but not on campus itself.

“The changes allow people to carry a firearm in a less-restrictive manner than what it used to be, which is really stupid to be honest,” he said. “That’s fine in some settings, but in a school setting – absolutely not. There’s no need to carry a firearm at one of our outdoor events, there just isn’t. They shouldn’t be allowed, that’s my opinion. But I don’t get to make the law.”

People sometimes bring knives to school, Haverfield said. Those are confiscated and handed to law enforcement.

High school and School District #10 officials began discussions with the Dillon Police Department to share a school resource officer at both campuses previously, but that was put on the backburner when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.

“I personally think it’s a good idea. We do already have law enforcement who stop by and visit. They have a presence from time to time, and they are obviously not here as much as we would like,” he said.

Haverfield stressed an in-school police officer would only handle law enforcement issues specifically, not the everyday run-of-the-mill discipline that school staff handle.

“If we have a drug deal going down they may get involved, especially if we do a search,” he said. “They do that already. If we need them, we call them. If they aren’t already here, they would just come down and take care of it.”

The local police department is a block away, which ensures prompt response times.

The district has not had an in-school gun incident in at least the last six years, and the one Haverfield could think of was when students brought loaded handguns to campus in their backpacks. Students were evacuated – which worked out exactly as planned – and no injuries occurred in that incident, he said. The district has had bomb scares periodically; students and staff are also evacuated in those situations.

“To my knowledge, I don’t remember having a threat like they were going to shoot the school up,” he said.

Haverfield acknowledged preparation only goes so far, but staff do the best they can to ensure student safety.

“When dealing with criminals, when dealing with bad guys, if they want to find a way, they’ll find a way in....We just try to make it as difficult as we can for them,” he said. “It’s something we have to take seriously, and we have to deal with on a regular basis. Because you just never know.”