BCHS golfers end year at state

The three Dillon Beaver golfers who competed at the State A tournament at Polson, played to their personal par, according to their coach.

“The boys had two bad holes both days, but they played how they have all year. Holter (Santos) came back from a tough first day and played good the second day,” said BCHS coach Justin Roberts.

William Webster led Dillon with a two-day total of 182 (92-90) to tie for 43rd place. Ray Morrison was a stroke back at 183 (89-94) and finished 48th. Santos totaled 195 (105-92) for 57th.

“We return four juniors, so we’ll have four senior boys back,” said Roberts. “There’s a lot of experience there so obviously, the goal will be to make it as a team to state. With the girls, we should have three or four incoming freshmen that all play quite a bit, so its exciting on that side too.”

Dillon played with two and three girls all season. It takes four players to compete as a team.

At state, Laurel dominated the event, with the Locomotive girls claiming their fourth straight state title, and Laurel’s Hannah Adams taking the medalist award with a 74-72-146. Adams edged defending state champion Macee Greenwood of Corvallis for the top award. Greenwood sat tied for the lead after day one, but fell off five strokes to a 151 total to place second.

On the boys side, Laurel rallied behind Cameron Hackmann, the medalist with a 71-67-138, to upset Whitefish for the boys team title.

At the completion of Day 1, Whitefish led the team race over Laurel, 297 to 301. Laurel rallied back with a 296 on Day 2, and Whitefish fell off to a 309, giving Laurel the state A championship, 597 to 606. Host Polson placed third at 617.

“Laurel kind of clean swept it,” said Roberts of both team titles and both medalist awards. The Laurel boys had three of their five players finish in the top seven. The girls had three of the top five, including twins Hannah Adams, first, and Haylee Adams, fourth.