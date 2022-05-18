BCHS gives raises, re-ups teachers

The Beaverhead County High School board approved staff contracts and gave teachers a 3% cost of living raise at its May 9 board meeting.

The raises were approved alongside items such as health insurance, sick leave and personal day parts of an overall package developed through discussions with the teachers union, Board President Gary Love said at the meeting.

The board approved new contracts for certified staff members for the 2022-23 school year. Those staff members included Brett Carver, Megan Conrow, Ellie Currey, Janet Gentry, John Hansen, Mike Hoffman, Caleb Igo, Kim Konen, Jeff Koslosky, Zach McRae, Brock Myllymaki, Rick Nordahl, Camy Paffhausen, Carol Perisho, Jordan Plutt, Angela Racicot, Katelyn Raffety, Mike Telling, Jason Truman, Gabe Walker and Kelsey Zitzer, and part-time contracts for Terry Thomas and Carolyn Van Slyke.

The board also approved new contracts for classified staff members Jack Bergeson, Mike English, Audra Ferris, Megan Hanson, Betty Iverson, Bobbi Konen, Luke Lewis, Ed Nye, Dianna Peterson, Mick Stanisich, Dave Stenson, Paul Tikalsky and Rex Whitworth, and a part-time contract with Susanne Valach, for the upcoming school year. The board extended Assistant Principal John English’s contract for the 2022-23 school year as well.

BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield noted the owner of a property just east of the BW Lodge gymnasium approached him offering to sell that property. Haverfield explained the board considered purchasing the land when it was renovating the gym, largely due to the need for parking space. The lot is 75 feet by 200 feet, and currently has a couple of mobile homes on the lot with renters staying there.

“He asked because we approached him about two years ago and he wasn’t interested,” he said, though the owner is offering the property now to BCHS first before listing with a realtor in case the school still wanted it.

If the board wanted to buy the lot, they cannot pay more than the appraised price. Haverfield added the owner suggested $150,000, based on the sale of property nearby, and he was not certain if an appraisal had been done.

“My thought is, for us, we’re always short space for parking. That’s one of the reasons we reached out to the landowner prior to the renovation,” he said. “It’s in our strategic plan, our long term plan, to expand in that direction as the need arises.”

“You generally only get one chance to buy a deal like that,” Love said. “It would be nice to have another 75 foot buffer.”

Trustee PattiJo Staudenmeyer agreed: “It would be a good idea to get it if we could.”

Haverfield said he would speak with the landowner and inform them of the appraisal requirement, and update the board when he had more information.

In other action, the board approved the bylaws for a new robotics club at the high school and affirmed the elections of board trustees Love and Cory Lamey. Those board members were up for re-election to threeyear terms and were the only candidates that filed.