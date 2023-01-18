BCHS eyes active shooter tech

A Billings company focusing on faster detection of gunshots in densely populated areas wants Beaverhead County High School to be a pilot school for the technology.

Neil Clark, Andy Gott and Dave Ulrichs of Shot Alert showcased the technology at the Jan. 9 BCHS school board meeting.

Shot Alert is a sensor system deployed in schools, hospitals, banks and other high population areas. The sensors – similar in size to a fire alarm – measure sound and air pressure changes to detect gunshots. Both factors must be present to trigger the alarm and alert authorities.

“Active shooter threats are up by 97% over the last four years,” Clark told the school board. “They create significant distress on you and the community. We believe no one should have to remain vulnerable.”

Board member Pierce Rouse wondered if a door slamming would cause a false alarm. Clark said that has not triggered an alarm so far, however, the sensitivity of the device can be adjusted if need be.

The devices can be tied into the school district’s existing alarms, and can be set up to notify local law enforcement with specific information on what part of the building registered the shot. That quick notification can speed up response times and give responders more information on where the threat might be on campus.

The devices have already been deployed at Billings Christian School and Willis Tower in Chicago, Gott said.

Clark said the group can do a free assessment of the district’s existing buildings, and develop a price proposal if the district wants to pursue deployment. Ulrichs said potential funding sources include state and federal emergency relief funding which became available through the coronavirus pandemic response.

Board members expressed interest in the assessment, and would discuss the topic again when that is completed.

In other action, the school board unanimously approved raising the hourly pay rate for substitute teachers, something Superintendent Gary Haverfield said had not been changed for at least 20 years. The hourly rate was bumped up to $13 per hour through the rest of the current school year, and would go up to $15 per hour for next school year.

The next meeting is Feb. 13.