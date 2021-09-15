BCHS cross country runners stack up PBs

The going got even tougher, but the Beaverhead County High School cross country teams kept on battling into their fall season at a meet loaded with top competitors that brought out the top competitive efforts from many Dillon participants.

“I thought we did pretty well,” said Iverson of her boys and girls teams’ showings at last Saturday’s Bozeman Cross Country Invitational, an event loaded with runners from AA high schools.

“Our high mileage people ran personal bests,” said Iverson of a group that included five of the eight Beaver boys who competed at the Bridger Creek Golf Course in Bozeman last weekend.

“Ben Steadman did awesome,” said Iverson of her returning all-state selection who just keeps getting better, logging a personal best 16:35 on the 5000m boys course on Saturday.

“And we also got personal bests from Jacob Harvey (21:02), and a couple of our JV boys—Jesse Bojkovsky and Sean Regan. And Henry Hawes got his personal best by about 30 seconds,” aid Iverson.

On the girls side of the ledger, four BCHS runners posted personal bests in Bozeman— Hailey Powell, Sam Anderson and Quincy Anderson, and Faye Holland.

“She was another one who put in a lot of time training this summer, and it’s showing,” said Iverson of Holland, a freshman.

Next up for the Beavers, a trip to Missoula for the Mountain West Classic.

“The Mountain West will be a big test. There will be a lot more competitors and a lot from national teams,” said Iverson of the meet held at the University of Montana golf course.

“That will be the site for our state meet this year as well, so it will be a nice preview for that,” said Iverson of a tricky course with one big feature not to look forward to.

“There is a steep hill in the middle of the course that can be really challenging for a lot of runners,” said Iverson.

“So, that is what we are practicing for this week. We are going to start some of our hardest workouts. It’s good strength training and it’s good mental training.”