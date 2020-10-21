BCHS cross country runners to compete at state meet Fri.

It’s the final leg of a difficult and unprecedentedly unpredictable season.

But the Beaverhead country cross country teams will head to Kalispell this week for the Montana All-Class State Cross Country Meet, relatively well rested and ready to take on the challenge that always served as the main focus of their 2020 efforts.

“We were able to train a little harder last week because we didn’t have a meet on Saturday,” said BCHS Cross Country Head Coach Betty Iverson of her boys and girls teams’ prep leading up to their penultimate event of the season, on Friday, Oct. 23, in Kalispell.

“Which is nice, because then you can give them a rest and they’re not as likely to get sick or hurt,” added Iverson, whose runners opted out of the Western A meet held last weekend in Whitefish to better prepare for the two-day state meet in Kalispell, where they will compete with other Class A runners on Friday.

“We’re going to drive up and stay in Missoula on Thursday, then head up to Kalispell on Friday morning,” revealed Iverson of a strategy that will allow her runners to show up at the meet site, Rebecca Farm, fresh and ready to run a short while later.

And besides, the pandemic inspired meet organizers to cancel what Iverson sees as one of the highlights of the annual state meet and season—the course preview walk the evening before the meet, during which many runners wear Halloween outfits and get to socialize with their counterparts from other schools around the state.

“It’s been kind of a ritual at the state meet,” said Iverson, the BCHS head coach since 2006.

“I really enjoy it and so do the kids. Some of the boys act like they don’t, but I think most of them do, too,” laughed Iverson, who’s told her runners they can decorate the face masks that they must wear, other than when warming up, until just before heading out on the course to race on Friday for the Class A competition at the state meet.

The Beavs will have to remain disciplined in their social distancing and other pandemic practices, before and after the race.

“They have to stay in their own groups. They can’t mingle with other teams, which takes away one of the cool things about cross country meets— getting to meet and talk with runners from other schools,” said Iverson, whose team has had to cope with a new format and set of rules for just about every meet they’ve competed in during a 2020 season that’s also forced the Beavs to travel to places the program had never visited before to gain competitive experience during a season that saw many competitions called off.

The Beavs’ opting out of last weekend’s Western A meet gave all but a few of Dillon’s top runners the chance to heal injuries and clear close contact protocols in time for this weekend’s state meet.

Barring late roster changes, Iverson sees her girls team at the state meet consisting of Kelle Mosher, Eden Kinberg, Hailey Powell, Natalie Bush, Hanna Hansen, Danielle Smith, Emma Mitchell, and alternate Laura Martin, a freshman.

“Kelle Mosher was third at the state meet last year. When the most important meets come, she is always ready,” said Iverson of the 2019 all-state performer.

“I think Kelle has a plan and is ready to put it into action,” commented Iverson, who said her boys roster for the state meet would likely consist of: Ben Steadman, Joel Harvey, Daniel Martin, Jacob Harvey, Henry Hawes, Andy Egan and Brock Hansen, plus alternate Jessie Bojkovsky, a relative unknown.

“I am just excited that we made it to the end of the season,” said Iverson of a 2020 campaign that always faced the threat of cancellation of all its meets— from the first day, until two days from now when the state meet is scheduled to start.

“Well, almost to the end, so far. There’s still a few days left for things to change again. Fingers crossed.”