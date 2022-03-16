BCHS considers costs, logistics of baseball team

Beaverhead County High School officials and baseball supporters discussed the messy details involved in starting up a new high school sport last week.

BCHS activities committee members, school administrators and representatives from Beaverhead Little League and the Dillon Cubs discussed the possibilities at a March 2 meeting.

The Montana High School Association (MHSA) recently approved baseball as a sanctioned sport, prompting the two baseball groups to request the formation of a new high school team sport at the last school board meeting. The school board makes the decision on whether to offer a sport, but did not want to act until more details were known about its potential impact.

One big factor is the cost, along with federal and state gender equity and discrimination protections schools must follow when providing programs at school. BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield presented a very rough cost estimate of $36,000 to start up the new sport, which includes equipment needs, uniforms, coach pay, and the best guess at maintenance costs. He also roughly estimated $15,000 to $20,000 would be needed annually to maintain the sport, largely for coach pay and equipment.

Other factors also need consideration, Haverfield explained. He noted little league and the Cubs use fields that are technically on city-owned property, and BCHS would need to set up formal arrangements for using those fields if they were to institute the new sport.

Title IX protections for gender equity are another big concern. School districts manage “proportionality” between the sexes in what sports are offered, to ensure their compliance with those protections are preserved. That includes how the sports are funded.

Haverfield said there is a formula district athletics directors work through that considers how many students of each gender are at the school, along with how many of each gender participate in sports through the year. If the proportion is too out of whack, the district needs to offer more sports opportunities for the less-represented gender to balance it out.

Board Chairman Gary Love noted the sport that throws every school off is football, which is only offered for boys. Cheerleading (a majority female sport) is not counted as a sport for the purposes of the proportionality equation, which is why most schools offer one more girls sport than boys in their programs, Assistant Principal John English said.

Andy Bartlome of Beaverhead Little League wondered if the district could offer placement for eighth graders at some sports to fix the imbalances, and Haverfield said that is an option that can also be considered. Haverfield cautioned that though the school board could authorize it, they likely would not want do so without the support of School District #10’s board and administration.

Love said there would have to be some fundraising involved, just as there is for other school sports, as the district’s budget is very tight.

“We can’t increase our mill levy – that’s set by the state,” he said. “If we do this, there will have to be fundraising. We don’t hardly have enough money to run the school. We don’t have $20,000 to $30,000 to throw at it.”

Board member Koy Holland said he thinks the idea is worth pursuing, but was not ready to make a recommendation to the full board to start the sport just yet. More details need to be known about the potential financial impacts and what students and SD#10 administrators think of it needs to be considered.

Athletic Director Brock Myllymaki circulated data showing some schools have determined they will start up baseball teams, but many others have yet to decide.

Haverfield said the MHSA needs to know by early April which schools were going to run the sport, so officials could set up divisions, tournaments and other logistical needs. He added he doubted every school would add a team, which can cause other difficulties for schools and separate organizations such as the American Legion.

“Not every Class A school is adding baseball. It’s not going to happen. And high school teams can’t play Legion teams,” he said. “That’s against MHSA’s bylaws. You can only play schools that are sanctioned by MHSA for baseball.”

“If other schools pass it, and other Class As pass it, when they would normally play on a Legion team, the Legion teams then don’t have anyone to play,” Alyssa Creighton of the little league group said. “If all the other high schools do it and we don’t, then what happens? Where do we go from there? That’s our biggest concern, is that the kids have the opportunity to do it.”

Committee members agreed, stressing they need more information before they could make a recommendation to the full board.

“There’s merit to keep pushing forward with this and see how it comes out,” Love said.