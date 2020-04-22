BCHS considering virtual graduation

Beaverhead County High School’s graduation is currently set for May 24, but there’s no guarantee that students will get to physically cross the stage for their diplomas.

Schools across Montana are considering just what to do if the coronavirus pandemic forces all gatherings to keep people six feet apart, and BCHS is no exception. The Office of Public Instruction and Montana School Boards Association have recommended schools continue instruction as they have been for the rest of the school year, and that may not change by June. Even if Gov. Steve Bullock lifted his stay at home order (currently through April 24), health officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are unlikely to change their guidelines on keeping separated.

And even if Bullock allowed students to go back to physical buildings, the timing would be difficult for everyone – especially since only a few weeks at that point would remain in the school year, school board officials indicated at its April 15 meeting, held through video conferencing.

“I think it would be silly to go back now. I think that would be a wreck,” member Patti Jo Staudenmeyer said. “It’s in the best benefit of students and teachers to just ride it out.”

BCHS school board President Gary Love agreed, thinking the short-term in school, then out and back in again, changes would be too disruptive for students who may be having difficulty adjusting as it is.

“For the benefit of everybody, and safety, it may be better off to cancel the rest of the year,” he said.

With that possibility in mind, BCHS administrators are gathering ideas on how to hold a virtual graduation.

Superintendent and Principal Gary Haverfield brought up an idea of having himself and Assistant Principal John English speaking to students on stage in the gym virtually, with everything set up like there was a graduation, just without people in attendance. They could put cutouts of students’ faces that would otherwise be graduating on chairs. Students could drive to BW Lodge with their family, with the city closing down Thomsen Avenue for them to line up, allowing students one by one to walk across the stage by themselves when it was their turn.

English told the board he’s been talking with the parents of seniors to get ideas, and see if they were amenable to waiting and coming back later in the year for a ceremony after restrictions are lifted. But some of those seniors will be enlisting in the military, and their training could conflict with that option, he said. Others may already be away at college outside the state.

Haverfield said administrators will continue to discuss options, bringing recommendations to the board at the May 11 meeting. The board did not make any formal decision whether to hold graduation virtually or postpone it for another time.

The board also learned more about how students and staff are working through learning from a distance at the high school.

English said some students are having a hard time figuring out just how to handle their own personal situations, with some only showing up for the classes they need to graduate and ignoring the rest, or others unable to even get online consistently because of lack of internet or space at home with several siblings who need to do their work. And that adds up as teachers try to determine how best to assess and grade progress.

Board member Chris Rieber said his three children are having to schedule when each gets to use the computer during the day.

“It’s the challenge for each one – getting that time on,” he said.

English and Haverfield told the board they are periodically having teachers take time with students to determine what they need, what works and what does not, to better inform how to improve instruction for all the students. Those discussions also inform the teacher ways to assign grades.

“I think we have to be careful and cautious in how we evaluate and grade students,” English added. “We have to assess the students still in school. one way or another, we have to give them a grade.”