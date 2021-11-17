BCHS coming back online from ransomware attack

Beaverhead County High School operations are nearly back up and running, after a ransomware attack knocked out the district’s internet and encrypted some stored files.

The district is almost completely up and running from the attack, except for email services, Superintendent Gary Haverfield said Monday.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that blocks access to a computer system until a “ransom” is paid. Some of the most recent, high-profile examples of ransomware include the Colonia Pipeline attack, which disrupted fuel supplies on the east coast and the JBS meat packer attack, which caused the company to halt operations and disrupted the food supply chain.

BCHS staff discovered the ransomware Nov. 1, he told the schoo board at a special meeting Friday. The attack knocked out internet service and email, which impacted several operations.

“This is probably one of the toughest things I’ve had to do in my years in this business. I feel really bad about what’s happened, but we’ve got some good people working through it and getting us back up and running,” Haverfield said. “One of the things we’ve seen is that the education part was mostly uninterrupted. Those who were most interrupted were our students taking Spanish classes who needed the internet to get on and attend classes.”

The district’s student information system (PowerSchool) and human resources system were not impacted, he said, but some of the district’s files were encrypted. Those files could have had personal identifying information, he said.

Haverfield declined to name the group behind the attack, or the amount of money they demanded to restore the district’s files. He asked the board if they wanted to pay the ransom and get the encryption key to restore the file system. Board members asked if paying the money would fix the issue.

“It’s really hard to answer that question, because these are criminals,” Haverfield said. “They can do basically whatever they want until the FBI finds them.”

The school board unanimously decided against paying the ransom Friday.

School officials have been working with cybersecurity professionals, federal investigators and insurance officials to restore the school’s systems and get operations back to normal. BCHS Technology Coordinator Paul Tikalsky said the district’s most recent file backups are from May this year.

Haverfield noted BCHS is not the first school district to deal with a ransomware attack, though he did not have specific data on how many have been hit.

“We’re not the first, and we won’t be the last,” he said. “That’s the thing about it – there are lots of these criminal groups out there doing this.”