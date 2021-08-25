BCHS brings in new AD, additional staff

Beaverhead County High School students will see new and familiar faces wandering the hall this year, with several familiar faces filling new roles at the district.

Former football coach Brock Myllymaki made the largest change – he joined BCHS staff as the new athletic director for the district.

Myllymaki, a BCHS and University of Montana Western graduate, started in that role Aug. 2. He is an avid sports fan, who played football at Western and has spent the last 10 years coaching football. Previously he worked for Stockman Bank, but could not pass up the opportunity to get back to campus.

“I enjoy sports and activities, and I really enjoy this community,” he said. “With everything it’s given me, I feel like I have something to offer the high school.”

Myllymaki’s main goal is to ensure students are safe and have a great time participating in whatever activity tickles their fancy.

“My philosophy is I’m doing this for the kids. I want to make sure they have the best experience they can, whatever activity they’re doing. Putting that in place is kind of my job.”

He added he aims to “take the weight off” the work all the coaches and activities managers do, so they can do what is important for their program.

“If we have successful coaches, we’ll have a successful program,” he said.

Myllymaki is also finishing up his degree to be able to teach business classes at the high school either later this year or next year. He added he is looking forward to having fans and students participating this year (assuming the pandemic allows that).

“I want fans here. I want to treat it like a regular year until we hear otherwise,” he said.

Relatively new faces Megan Hansen and Luke Lewis will also join this year’s team. Both worked at the school as paraprofessionals, and are now part-time instructors. Hansen was hired in 2017 and Lewis in 2019; Hansen will teach English, and Lewis will teach History. Their hiring will allow those larger classes to be split up to help with physically distancing students.

Additional new faces at the high school this year include special education paraprofessionals Bobbi Konen, Norma Russell and Jemima Chandler. Special education paraprofessionals work with students with individual education plans to ensure the students’ goals are met and accommodations are adhered to in those IEPs. New hire Nathan Miller will mostly be handling BW Lodge maintenance, and new freshmen football coaches this year will be Brandon Ferguson and Jason Ferris. Ferguson and Ferris replaced Myllymaki and Gary Ferris (who switched to a volunteer assistant position).