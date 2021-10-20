BCHS Board of Trustees modifies close contact mask protocols

Beaverhead County High School students identified as asymptomatic close contacts to a student testing positive for COVID-19 will now need to wear masks in school and while participating in non-strenuous activities, or they can serve the required time period in quarantine at home, the school board decided Thursday.

The board voted 4-3 to change the close contacts protocol at a special meeting. members Koy Holland, Chris Rieber, Pierce Rouse and Mike Richardson voting in favor; Patti Jo Staudenmeyer, Cory Lamey and Board President Gary Love voted against the change.

Students who choose to come to class with the masks will need to do so for 10 days after their last known exposure to a positive case, based on the close contact guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If they do test positive or exhibit symptoms, they will need to be quarantined at home, until a COVID-19 test comes back negative, according to the new policy. It mirrors a protocol that is in place at School District #10 and Dillon Elementary.

The option offers parental choice, BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield said, though he said he could not recommend it due to legal liability concerns.

Haverfield said he could not recommend the policy in light of the potential legal liability it could put on the district by going against CDC recommendations related to masks and COVID. He also noted the district has done that once already this year, by not requiring masks on school buses.

“I think we’re putting the district at a huge liability risk that I’m not sure you want to take on,” he said. “It’s my job to make sure I don’t guide you in a situation that is going to put the district in a liable situation – that’s my job, that’s what you pay me to do. For me, there’s just too many questions about the extracurricular part of this.”

Haverfield said the biggest worry he has is potentially having a student who should be quarantined participating in a competitive activity, and being the source of a student on another team getting COVID.

The protocol change was hotly contested between board members, with those opposed fearing the repercussions to the district if a student who should be in quarantine goes on to participate in school activities and then tests positive, potentially spreading the virus to other students at school or to students competing from other schools.

Prior to the vote, Beaverhead County Public Health Director Sue Hansen told the board the health department cannot support the policy, as it does not have any scientific study behind it to determine its safety or efficacy.

“I realize you are trying to do your best to keep kids in school – in-school learning is the best way to go. We do have concerns that this is not an approved protocol. This is just something somebody came up with somewhere and there isn’t any research behind it, or anything that shows this is effective,” she said. “Being public health professionals we can’t support it. However, we will work with you, if you vote on it, to do our best to work with you in making it the safest protocol.”

Holland asked Hansen how many youths in the area had been hospitalized with COVID-19, and she said none that she was aware of so far.

“I do know that there’s been a lot of mental stuff going on, and I feel like the kids need to be in school – they need to be in sports and activities, because it’s who they are. I’m more scared about the number of deaths that are occuring from suicide,” he said, noting he heard a radio report that seven youths took their own lives in Flathead County not too long ago.

Love said he generally supports the idea of the change, but he cannot support anything that puts the district at legal risk.

“I feel our obligation and our responsibility as school board members is to protect everyone and represent everyone, including the general public. If there is a chance we could be sued or become liable, I can’t vote for the policy because of that rationale. There have been lawsuits already in the United States where a student has got COVID in school where masks were not required or quarantines were not supported against the school district,” he said. “We sure as hell don’t need that in Dillon.”

Rouse argued that there is no real way to determine where a person got COVID from, and he wondered how they’d be able to prove that in a lawsuit.

“I personally don’t want to get in that position and sit on the witness stand,” Love said.

Hansen said there are COVID cases where – even though you cannot scientifically prove where the person got it – there is strong evidence to suggest a source.

“There’s definitely cases where we know where people got COVID. I mean, there’s obvious reasons how they got it,” she said.

“I think we need to start working toward being more normal,” Rouse said. “I don’t know how soon, but you know kids aren’t particularly more vulnerable in being hospitalized that bad.”

Staudenmeyer said she was OK with the in-school part of the protocol, but not necessarily the extracurricular activities portion. Lamey and Rieber agreed, though they said they were very concerned about the legal risk to the district.

“So my question is how many kids have we exposed to somebody else in our activities? We probably are already there in the liability of it all,” Holland said.

“I don’t know when you’re around somebody, who has it, and how are you going to prove it,” he continued. “If you’re at the grocery store, or you’re at the restaurant, or at school – it’s all the same – it’s everywhere. None of us are getting away from it. They could have picked it up at a Bobcat game for that matter, and come home and then blame somebody at school. I just don’t see how the traceability of it is very good. I mean, we haven’t had a close contact in three weeks or more.”

“But right now we’re not knowingly allowing a kid that should be quarantined to participate,” Haverfield said, noting the lack of close contacts is likely because the public health department is so far behind on case tracking from the most recent surge. “Once you know they should be quarantined, then you are knowingly violating what is a standard practice that everyone else is following...that’s when you can be held liable for allowing that to take place.”

Love said he also could not support the new protocol due to the policing requirements it would put on the district’s teachers and administrators.

“Right now their plates are as full as they can get, and if we have a quarantine kid that comes to school that has to wear masks, guess who is going to have to administer that, and make sure the masks are worn properly in class, in the hallway, in the bathroom,” he said. “And then I also agree with Sue. If we have a kid that’s in quarantine going to Butte Central or wherever to participate, what’s this other school district going to feel like, you know? They’re liable to have a fit anyway.”

Vo-Ag Teacher Caleb Igo said the teachers worried about the change, largely because they felt they would have to be policing the issue among students.

“We probably weren’t real great about wearing masks last year, and having to enforce that again, and playing the guessing game of who is is supposed to wear a mask and who is not, with county health being backed up, is that information able to be transmitted to us in a timely fashion – we worry about that,” he said, adding he feels the district ought to be worried about the potential legal liability it faces with this change. “I think we should try to get more information before we act on this.”

Art teacher Angela Racicot agreed with Igo, noting her daughter – a student at the school who participates in activities – was quarantined five times last year as a close contact, and it was hard, but she got through it. Racicot, also a past coach for the district, worried about the risks the district could be putting their students in, and other schools’ students at the same time.

“I think as a parent, I would be extremely disappointed if she was exposed by an opposing player, I would be incredibly disappointed. And as a former coach and just with the standards we have here – we don’t put our kids at risk like that,” she said. “I do see it at at home, the disappointment, and how sad it is with what they’re going through, but I also feel like if we are exposing other people’s kids to that, it just doesn’t make it right.”

Board members asked Haverfield if he knew other dis tricts who were using this close contact protocol; he replied he had not researched that yet, though he knew SD #10 was using it. Hansen said she also did not know of anyone outside of SD #10 following this protocol.

Once the decision was made, Holland asked the others to consider how hard his and Rieber’s kids are working to make sure they can still go to school and participate.

“Our kids want to be in school, and they know what it’s going to take, and that means if they’re going to be – if they’re showing signs or symptoms – they’re not going to school, because they want to allow school to continue on. I don’t think everybody in the room except for Chris and I get that picture,” he said. “In order to be in school you’ve got to be healthy, and so that’s part of it. And in order to be in activities, you’ve got to be in school.”

“But they want to participate, so they’re going to push it,” Staudenmeyer noted.

Haverfield agreed, adding students come to school when sick for a variety of reasons all the time.

“We have lots of parents sending them (to school) sick for a variety of reasons. We have a lot of things going on that maybe you don’t do, but I see it all the time,” he said. “It’s not just that everyone is doing their very best to make sure that they’re staying home when they’re supposed to. They tell us on the telephone when we tell them you’ve got to be symptom free for 24 hours, and they say that’s fine, but we’re not going to follow it.

“I can tell you that activities are a huge driving force for all those types of things. When it comes to participating versus not, there’s lots of decisions made by people out there that bend the rules,” he added. “It happens at every school. In reality, we like to think it’s working really well, and a lot of times it is. But when it comes down to participation – boy does that change things fast for lots and lots of people. Which is fine, I get that. But the participation piece really persuades and plays heavily on some of the decisions being made.”

The board asked Haverfield to investigate what other districts are doing with close contacts, and several pointed out the issue could be revisited or changed.