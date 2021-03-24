BCHS Board of Trustees considers adding women’s wrestling

Beaverhead County High School may introduce women’s wrestling as an athletic option for students next school year.

The potential for women’s wrestling and other athletics options was discussed at an athletics committee meeting March 15.

The need to add a women’s sport is due to compliance with federal Title IX and proportionality requirements for access to sports for boys and girls, BCHS Assistant Principal and Athletic Director John English said. If the proportions between participation (which does not include cheerleading, or activities such as band) are too wide, the district may address it by adding more women’s sports options.

In an effort to gauge athletics interest, BCHS conducts a survey of incoming students each year, English said, and next year’s incoming ninth graders were given a chance to chime in. As of March 15, 250 responses were received from students in grades eight to 11. The highest-picked sports for fall were football, followed by girls volleyball. Popular winter sport choices included boys and girls basketball, boys wrestling, and boys and girls swimming. And popular spring sports include boys and girls track.

A parent aired a desire to have baseball added at a previous school board meeting, but the survey did not reflect a lot of interest in that option according to the survey.

And while only one person chose girls wrestling as an option on the survey, board member Koy Holland voiced strong support for adding it. Holland told the committee when some schools offered girls wrestling this year, the sport really took off in the state of Montana.

“I personally believe if it was offered – once people see it – they will gain an interest too,” he said.

“It could be a situation where ‘if you build it, they will come,’” English said.

BCHS Superintendent and Principal Gary Haverfield said bringing in girls wrestling would be an easy fix to the issue.

“Our budget is – without a question – very, very, very tight. Certainly wrestling would be cheaper for us,” he said, noting the district already has the facilities and the coaching staff available for the new sport.

The issue would need to be voted on by the full school board, possibly at the April board meeting.