BCHS board: masks optional on buses, campus

Beaverhead County High School determined mask use would be optional on school buses, on campus and at school events for the upcoming year, its board decided Monday night.

The decision is in opposition to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, which require masks on public transportation in its school reopening recommendations for the upcoming school year. The CDC considers school buses public transportation.

BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield said Montana School Boards Association (MTSBA) officials recommend following the mask requirement on school transportation, noting the CDC is using authority granted it by Congress under federal regulations regarding communicable disease control.

“As your superintendent, I would recommend you approve having masks on buses, because I cannot advise you to break federal law, nor will I,” he said Monday night. “If you choose to do that, we have procedures in place to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19. My job is to give you advice that’s legally sound.”

An email from MTSBA Executive Director Lance Melton to districts noted failure to follow the rule subjects schools to potential federal funding withdrawal of programs, such as Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), Adult and Family Literacy, or the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act.

“Is that something we can bounce back from, if we lost those?” Vo Ag teacher Caleb Igo asked.

IDEA funding amounts to roughly $75,000 annually for the district, Haverfield said. He did not have current figures for the other federal funding sources, but he estimated they could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“If we lose special education funding, to the tune of $75,000, we’re in deep yogurt – we don’t have a general fund that can handle it,” Haverfield said.

“It sounds like the federal government wants to take all that stuff away and blame the district for causing the kids to not be able to get a good education,” board member Koy Holland said.

Board member Mike Richardson noted when he worked in higher education, he lived in constant fear of federal auditors pulling millions of dollars in funding – for student loans, tuition, room and board, and other student needs.

“If we would have lost that money, our students could never get the education that (those funds) paid for – higher education expenses are very, very expensive, $10,000-$15,000 every year,” he said. “That bothered me every day, just like it bothers Mr. Haverfield, I’m sure. If you get your funding pulled, how are you gonna take care of your students? We don’t have a general fund to do that.”

Parents and community members in attendance questioned the CDC’s authority to mandate mask usage, focusing on Montana’s laws which highlight local control.

Holland and board member Chris Rieber spoke in favor of keeping masks optional with all school-related functions.

“I have two kids in the system, and they’re sick and tired of masks. I’m for being consistent with what the school does in the buildings,” Holland said.

“I’m the same way. I don’t want to risk our funding, but the inconsistency is hard on those kids,” Rieber added.

“I think it’s a rule they’re going to change anyway,” board member Pierce Rouse added.

The board voted 5-1 for optional masks on buses; Board President Gary Love voted against the measure.

“I feel I need to follow Mr. Haverfield’s recommendation,” Love said, noting he agreed overall with what the board chose to do.

The school board decided last month to make masks optional on school grounds. It also unanimously approved the 2021-22 fall high school activities recommendations Monday night, which highlighted maskoptional events.

The district will continue to maintain COVID-19 protocols to reduce the chances of transmission of the virus, including extra cleaning and disinfection. Six-foot social distance will attempt to be maintained, and several large classes (such as English and history) will be split to attempt to accommodate that. The district will also attempt to spread out students on buses, including having additional buses for sports teams on trips.

The board tabled action on changes to one of its policies, which would have given the district the option to require masks if the COVID-19 spread in the community reached “substantial” or “high” rates of disease transmission, as defined by the CDC. Haverfield and board members noted if the policy needed changing, the board could hold a special meeting to discuss those changes at that point.