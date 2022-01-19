BCHS board hires cleaning service, custodians unretainable

Beaverhead County High School will have two of its three buildings cleaned by a cleaning service, as the district has been unable to hire – and keep – the custodians it needs for the work.

BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield told the school board at its Jan. 10 meeting that he needed to seek other cleaning options. The district has been advertising for custodians for a while but has had no interest. And one of its custodians just resigned at the end of December, leaving one custodian available (who focuses on the BW Lodge).

“It’s been a struggle to get people for that position – we had to look outside the box,” he said.

The school board unanimously approved hiring Moore Cleaning LLC to clean parts of the main building four times a week and parts of the Vo-Ag building five times per week. The contract cost for the Vo-Ag building is $2,166.67 per month; the cost for the main building is $1,733.33 per month. The cleaning company employees would need to pass a background check before beginning work at the district.

Much of the cleaning work would take place after hours, he said, and the company will use the district’s cleaning supplies.

Haverfield said this is a bit more expensive than hiring custodians, but the district is in a bind at this point.

“We’ve been shorthanded for quite some time,” he said. “The buildings haven’t been cleaned like I wanted them to be. I recommend we try this for the rest of the school year, and evaluate and assess it after.”

Haverfield said he will not hire a custodian through the end of the school year with the cleaning crew in place. The crew will not be needed during the summer months.