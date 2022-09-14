BCHS board eyes property purchase

Beaverhead County High School may add more acreage under its ownership, the school board decided last week.

BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield was authorized to develop a buy-sell agreement with the owner of land at 457 Thomsen Ave., which is located just east of the B.W. Lodge gymnasium.

The property is appraised at $120,000, and the owner offered to sell it to the district for $130,000, Haverfield said. The district has an estimated $400,000 left from the hail damage claim to use toward the purchase. Contiguous land purchases are not required to be put before voters, he said previously.

“If we can swing it, I think we should get it. It’s so close to everything we need down there,” board member Pierce Rouse said.

The board previously discussed the potential purchase, with an end goal of using the land for parking space.

Board member Chris Rieber asked if the district is allowed to pay more than the appraised value, and Haverfield said that is allowed.

“The board has the flexibility to purchase at whatever price it would like to purchase,” he said.

The district would inherit rental agreements for renters living in trailers located on the site.

The board also accepted a $35,000 check from the Beaverhead Little League and Dillon Cubs supporters for the new BCHS baseball program. BLL volunteer Evan Peacock told the board they met their fundraising goal a year early, and they were excited to get started with the new program.

In other discussion, Haverfield said the district is hoping to have a Spanish teacher for the second half of the year. One of the district’s current staff has a linguistics degree and is pursuing their Spanish endorsement from the Office of Public Instruction. The individual also has a German degree.

“So foreign language is not so foreign,” Haverfield said. “He is certified in Social Studies and German. Once he finishes the test we can hire him for this.”