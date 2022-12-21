BCHS board eyes admin options

Hire from within, conduct a national search or consolidate with another school district?

The Beaverhead County High School board is considering two of those choices to replace retiring Superintendent/ Principal Gary Haverfield and Vice Principal John English. The board discussed its options at the Dec. 12 meeting.

Haverfield suggested either of the first two options, though he leaned harder on hiring from within.

“From my standpoint, there have been a few people that have known for a while I was considering retiring... so there’s been some discussion about that amongst the staff,” he said, noting current teacher Megan Conrow is interested in the position and had staff support. “It appears there is significant support for her to move into that position, but it’s just one option. At some point and time you’re going to have to decide which direction you want to go.”

Conrow, who was present at the board meeting, said she had four more classes to take to be endorsed at the state for a superintendent seat, and then she has two or three years after that to finalize the certification.

Haverfield added if the board wanted to go that route, it could appoint Conrow as an interim superintendent, and he could spend the next several months training her before he officially retires in summer 2023. He would also train her on vice principal duties, in case that vacancy is not filled as quickly, and said he was willing to stay on longer to ensure a smooth transition.

Board Chairman Gary Love wondered what type of applicant pool would be available for either spot, considering the district’s difficulty filling some teaching positions.

“There’s a lot of openings right now, and lots of districts are looking for people. I think the best candidates, if they’re in a position or in a district – or they’re in a situation they are really thriving in – I don’t think they are looking to move, or will move,” Haverfield said. “Just like me here. There’s no way I would have moved to another school. A lot of the real good ones aren’t going to – they like where they’re at.

“I think the application pool is thin, and diluted, to be honest with you,” he added. “You might get one of the best, but it’s a gamble.”

Board member Koy Holland suggested the board look into consolidation with School District #10. He noted BCHS is one of three districts in Montana that has two districts in the same town, and one of those is working toward consolidation right now.

“I’m just asking the question – sometimes asking the dumb question gets the right answers, and sometimes it doesn’t. By asking, it makes you think outside the box,” he said. “If it comes out to a no, at least you evaluated it.”

Love said the districts looked into consolidation years ago, and determined it was financially impossible for them to go that route. He noted the high school teachers are paid more than teachers at SD#10, and the raises alone might make it infeasible. The two boards would need to combine, which would reduce the number of existing board members, and that new board would then need to select a superintendent for the combined district.

“Those were the two main reasons it’s not happened in the past,” he said.

Board member Pierce Rouse agreed, adding the time to do that investigation and consolidation most likely would not take place within Haverfield’s retirement window.

Haverfield said if the board wanted to pursue the other two options, they should start soon.

Love and Rouse suggested a one-year interim superintendent contract with Conrow, while the board investigates the logistics and costs of consolidation.

“We are all in favor of Megan instead of going outside. We have Megan now, we can have her trained for two- to three months so we can go on. I’m leery of bringing two outside people into our system. We have such a good system right now, with two good administrators,” Love said. “The last thing we need is brand new administrators in a school district our size...I feel strongly about promoting our own people from within.”

Holland agreed, clarifying he was just seeking more information about the district’s options.

“I think everybody thinks I’m trying to throw everything under the bus, which is incorrect. I’m in favor of Megan... we can go down that road. But in the process, we should do the homework, ask the questions, the tough questions,” he said, likening the school district to a business. “Deer Lodge looked at it three times before in the last 20 years, and this is the closest they’ve ever come to it. Why – I don’t know. That’s why I asked the question.

“I think if we proceed the way you would do in business, with an open eye and asking questions to those that can get some answers, then react accordingly,” he added. “I think we owe it to our taxpayers, our students, our youth, to evaluate it again.”

The board agreed to move forward with the interim superintendent option, and do a search for a new vice principal. A board committee will research the consolidation option.

Conrow expressed appreciation for the board’s support.

“Beaverhead County is special to me. I’ve been here a good number of years and I’ve played a number of roles – coaching, advising, activities director, teacher,” she said. “I feel lucky to have been part of this school district, and if I get the opportunity to lead it, I think that would be really special.”

The next board meeting is set for Jan. 9, 2023. The board may approve Conrow’s appointment as interim superintendent at that time.