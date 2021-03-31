BCHS Board eyeing assistant principal, athletic director split

The competing demands of student needs, activities and event administration, and piles of paperwork prompted Beaverhead County High School to consider separating its current assistant principal and athletic director combined position.

The role, currently held by Assistant Principal/Athletic Director John English, involves too much work to do effectively, BCHS Superintendent and Principal Gary Haverfield told the school board activities committee March 15.

“It appears that trying to do both positions the way they need to be done is difficult,” Haverfield said, noting he and English had discussed the possibility roughly a year ago. “It looks like we need to take a serious look at it.”

The athletic director meets with every advisor and every coach before every tournament, among other organization and scheduling functions. The assistant principal handles attendance, discipline and other matters related to students. And if a meeting with a student goes longer than expected, or if there are multiple student meetings in a day, the athletics-related work must wait, Haverfield said. As a result, administrators are looking at having a full-time assistant principal and part-time athletic director.

“There are a couple times a year, you just have this really heartsick feeling that, walking back from a football game, there might be an adult at school saying one of the students maybe reported being assaulted at the school. Or if you are setting up for a football game, it doesn’t happen if you’re not there to set it up. You drop everything to make sure the student is OK,” English said. “The priority is our kids’ safety, but all the public will see is that other thing that is not ready, or not as good as it can be.

“It’s a balancing act which at times is hard. So many variables come into play – every day’s different. It puts you in a tough spot sometimes,” English added.

School board member Koy Holland agreed, noting he was amazed both positions were combined in the first place.

“When I come on the board, I was quite shocked that it was all-in-one. I just thought that – in my personal opinion – it was just too much,” he said.

Haverfield said while he did the athletic director position while also being a staff member at the school, he understands how time consuming working two roles can be.

“I felt good doing it when I did, but I had help,” he added. “It’s hard, and I was way younger then, too.”

Board member Pierce Rouse asked how the two positions would be split up, and how they would be paid for. Haverfield said that is still being investigated.

The committee agreed splitting the two positions should be pursued; the option may come before the full school board at the April board meeting.