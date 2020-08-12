BCHS board approves school reopening plans

High school officials' plans to ensure students and staff can come to class safely will require face coverings for all – with a few exceptions – for in-person instruction to start the school year.

Beaverhead County High School's board approved its safe schools reopening plan Monday. The plan outlines different levels for operations depending on the state of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the county.

The district board approved starting school at level 2, which outlines disinfection and sanitization protocols, along with requirements for physical distancing between students and staff. Students will all be temperature checked before entering the building prior to first period, and will sign off each day before entry that they have no COVID-19 symptoms. Students will disinfect their desks after use before going to the next class. Students will not be allowed to congregate at more than 40 in the commons area or congregate in other areas, and BCHS staff will monitor that. The district set up protocols for how to isolate students who are suspected of having virus symptoms to reduce the chances of spreading it to others in the building.

Masks or face coverings will be required, but there are exceptions which include vigorous physical activity and medical reasons, BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield said. The district also has an "opt out" option for families who want to have children learn online at home instead of being physically in class. As of Monday, Haverfield said he thinks 11 families had opted out so far.

The busing plans are also separated by levels, and the school board recommended going with level 2 for that option as well. On level 2, the buses will pick up students three miles and farther outside the city limits. There will also be distancing and disinfection on the buses themselves.

The school board also wrestled with whether to allow students who opt out of in-person instruction to be able to participate in school activities such as sports. Assistant Principal and Athletic Director John English told the board many school districts in the state are allowing those who opt out to continue to participate. Haverfield said the district's attorney noted districts should be prepared for a potential lawsuit, which could end up at the Montana Supreme Court, if they choose not to allow the participation.

The Montana High School Association did not make a recommendation, preferring to leave it to individual school boards to decide, English added.

"So they aren't taking a stand at all – they're leaving it up to the districts," Board President Gary Love said. "That's big of them."

English said he could see different sides of the issue, such as a healthy student living in a home with a family member with health concerns. English said theoretically that student would only interact with the members of the team and their competitors.

"It would only expose them to 30 other kids a day, rather than 330 kids a day," English said.

Board member Patti Jo Staudenmeyer indicated it would not be just the team members on both sides, but also all the other kids those team members interacted with during the day.

"You have to look at the other students too – if you let that kid come, and everyone else is wearing a mask and he isn't – you open a can of worms," she said.

And then the possibility of spectators adds to that, board member Koy Holland said.

"With all due respect...you can't have it both ways," he said.

The board approved an eligibility rule for participation in activities, only allowing those that are on-site for instruction to participate in activities.

The board did not decide on whether to have spectators at events. Officials are seeking public input on how to do that by Aug. 19 (see related).