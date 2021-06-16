BCHS board approves coach, activities hires

Beaverhead County High School students will see some new faces around campus this year, following the school board’s approval of new staff and coaches Monday night.

The school board unanimously approved hiring Brock Myllymaki as activities director for the upcoming school year. The board chose to split the activities director and assistant principal duties, due to the time commitment. Assistant Principal John English remains in that role. The activities director is a full-time position; Myllymaki will also teach.

Charelle Hinkey was approved to be the next head volleyball coach. Susanne Valach resigned from that position at the end of April. Hinkey is from Pocatello, Idaho; she played volleyball at the University of Montana Western and was the head volleyball coach at Lima for a couple of years.

Mick Stanisich was approved to be the next assistant to the transportation director. Stanisich replaces Kirk Bergeson, who resigned in May after 27 years with the district.

Kelsey Lasota was approved to serve as the next assistant cross country coach. She replaces Mike Telling, whose resignation from that role was also approved Monday.

The board approved a slate of activities advisors and athletic coaches for the 2021-22 school year at the meeting.

The board also accepted the resignation of spanish teacher Blakely Hay, who is taking another position outside the district. Hay has been with the district for four years.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for July 12.