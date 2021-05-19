BCHS approves staff hires, BFT negotiations package

Beaverhead County High School’s board approved a number of employment-related contracts at its last board meeting, including a wages agreement with the teacher’s union.

The school board unanimously approved a 1.6% pay increase and a -2% decrease in insurance costs for Beaverhead Federation of Teachers (BFT) members at its May 10 meeting. Superintendent Gary Haverfield said the wage increase is for the cost of living, which is typical for the district and BFT. The decrease in insurance costs was split between the district and union (total -4%); the two entities usually agree to the cost of living increase and splitting insurance costs with each new agreement.

Board President Gary Love added the decrease in insurance costs should be credited to the union, which decided to go out for bid for a new insurance provider.

“If we had stayed with our past carrier, the cost would have gone up,” he said.

The board also unanimously approved tenure contracts for Michael Hoffman and Carol Perisho; and approved renewed contracts for a number of certified and classified staff members for the upcoming school year. Assistant Principal John English’s contract was approved for extension as well.

Haverfield noted the search for a new activities director (which had been handled by English as well) continues. The workload to do both assistant principal and activities director duties prompted the board to consider separating the two positions.

The school board approved the purchase of a new school bus for the 2021-22 school year, to cost $136,844.84. The bus will be paid for out of the district’s bus depreciation fund.

English reported 69 seniors are slated to graduate this year; there are currently four valedictorians and one salutatorian. Graduation will be May 30 at BW Lodge gymnasium. Graduates have a set number of wristbands to hand out to whomever they wish to attend the ceremony. Social distancing will be requested, and masks will be optional though recommended.