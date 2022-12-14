BCHS administrators to retire at school year’s end

Beaverhead County High Schools’ two top administrators will hang up their hats at the end of the current school year.

BCHS Superintendent and Principal Gary Haverfield, and Vice Principal John English, submitted their formal resignation/ retirement letters to the district’s school board. The school board accepted those resignations at the Monday meeting.

“I’m sad to see both you guys go, darn it,” Board Chairman Gary Love said at the meeting. “You’re going to be hard to replace – both of you.”

Haverfield started at the district 25 years ago as the activities director and counselor. He later moved up to assistant principal/ athletic director, and then into the superintendent’s chair roughly eight years ago. Overall, Haverfield has served 37 years in education, between teaching, coaching and administrative roles.

Haverfield came to Dillon after working at Park High School in Livingston and other districts in South Dakota.

“I’ve talked to administrators across the state of Montana, and I’ve told the staff this numerous times, but I’ll say it again. I would not be a superintendent in any other place but Dillon. That’s how special this place, Beaverhead County High School, is,” he said. “There are a ton of tremendous things going on with our staff and our students, and I’m proud of that. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to have raised my family in this tremendous community.”

Haverfield is looking to spend more time with his family, who he praised for putting everything on the back-burner while he worked his way up through the ranks.

“For me to be able to pursue goals and accomplish them, and be effective in my career, it’s important to understand that my family and my wife, number one, have been the main reason for that to occur,” he said. “When your dad is the administrator at the school, it’s a difficult place to be, and their support has very much been appreciated.”

Haverfield said he did not have any specific plans for the future, though he expects he will find something to occupy his time.

“I’m not the type of person that, I just can’t sit around and do nothing. I’ll do something – I’m just not sure what at this particular time.”

English will end a 34-year career in education, which began with his first teaching job at a Texas high school. One of his teaching colleagues recruited him to the military, where he spent seven years as an Army pilot on active duty.

English moved to Billings in 1995, and began working at Castle Rock Middle School as a long-term substitute, which transitioned into a full-time science teacher position at the senior high school. In between teaching and administration stints, English had tours of duty overseas; he came back to his home town of Dillon and took the position at the high school.

“We were an old Dillon family – my dad was the eye doctor in town all those years. I’m lucky enough to get a second chance at being married. Robyn and I were high school classmates, and I was lucky enough to reconnect with her,” he said. “The timing was just too good to be accidental. I came home and could serve my school, my community and my home town.” English has spent the past five years at BCHS doing both the athletic director and assistant principal positions; the district separated the two roles due to the workload and time commitment.

“I’m finishing up my commitment to the Montana Army National Guard in May. I’m finishing up my commitment to the school and the kids. My deployments overseas enabled me to have health care coverage for life,” he said. “The years I spent away from my family I can start to kind of get back – it was kind of time in the bank.”

In his free time, English works on an old car in the garage, and he expects he will help out with small jobs around the area. He said he will miss the fun times had with the kids, their families and all the activities at the school.

“It’s very, very much a cloud, but with a silver lining,” he said. “I’ve been grateful for the opportunity to serve the community, and grateful for the community working with me. Especially after all the hard times we went through in 2019, 2020 and the COVID years. I couldn’t find a better place to be than Dillon, Montana.”