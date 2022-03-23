BCHS Academic Olympics team heads to state

Beaverhead County High School’s Academic Olympics team will head to the state competition next month in Missoula.

The “Dillon A” team took first place at the Southwestern Montana Academic Olympic competition in Bozeman last week. Additional team members received third place in the team competition, and individual members also won awards for their written test scores.

Academic Olympics is a “Jeopardy!”-like event, where students answer questions on a wide variety of subjects. The competition includes students from grades 9-12, and the Bozeman competition required teams to have at least one student from each grade level. Roughly 40 to 50 teams were in the competition.

“It’s not like something you can study for,” math teacher and Academic Olympics team advisor Janet Gentry said. “We have some kids with expertise in certain fields.”

The “Dillon A” team is made up of freshman Savanna Freitas, senior Joel Harvey, junior Henry Hawes, senior Daniel Martin, sophomore Sean Regan and junior Gavin Garrison. This is the second year in a row the team received first place honors. They received a plaque, medals and were able to choose $50 worth of merchandise from the Montana State University Bookstore.

Martin, Regan, Garrison and Hawes’ team won first place at the Frenchtown tournament toward the end of last year. That competition had 24 total teams, and they defeated Bozeman for the first-place slot.

The “Dillon B” team (sophomore Zoe Graham, junior Cole Miles, senior Marcus Sandall, senior Carsten Lemelin and sophomore Andy Egan) took third place.

The “Dillon C” team (made up of juniors Jo and Co Niglio, senior Garrett Wahl, and sophomore Jacob Harvey) gained valuable experience but did not place.

The state competition has 12 total teams; winners will then head to the national competition in Washington, D.C.

Individual award winners from the 100-question test included Daniel Martin (first place senior, and first place overall); Sandall (fifth place senior, 10th overall); Hawes (first place junior, fourth overall); Garrison (second place junior, seventh overall; Laura Martin (sixth place sophomore, 11th overall; Graham, Regan and Miles were in the top 20. There were more than 150 students competing in the written test.

The 100-question written test is optional. In the past, it was used to seed teams for competitions.

Gentry had nothing but praise for all team members, but especially Daniel Martin.

“He got first place – I think he got first place last time,” she said, of his score on the written test.

The state competition will also have individual scholarship competitions. Martin received some scholarship money at last year’s competition.

“I’m so proud of our kids. They are so polite and wellmannered. I get compliments anywhere I take them,” Gentry said. “They don’t think they’re better than anyone else – they are well-grounded.”