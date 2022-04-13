Batter up: BCHS board adds baseball to start in spring of 2023

Beaverhead County High School officials approved the formation of a new Beavers baseball team Monday night.

The vote was unanimously in favor. BCHS board member Koy Holland expressed reservations over the potential future district costs at a prior activities committee meeting, but ultimately voted to approve the new baseball team.

Beaverhead Little League and Dillon Cubs supporters lobbied the school board to offer the sport following the Montana High School Association’s recent decision dubbing baseball a sanctioned sport in Montana. The creation would follow a similar track to when girls softball was added over a decade ago, with supporters fundraising the operation costs. The school district took over the coaching stipends later, due to federal and state gendy equity and discrimination protections for school programs.

The BCHS activities committee recommended adding the new sport in a meeting last week. The committee met with baseball supporters and ironed out the practical details – how much it might cost, when games would begin, and several “memorandums of understanding” for use of the existing baseball field on Dillon city-owned property. The committee discussed proportionality ratios for sports participation between the sexes, and which schools so far have added baseball to their sports offerings.

BCHS Athletics Director Brock Myllymaki noted baseball supporters have formed a new organization to fundraise the costs of the new team for the first few years, and the school district could then eventually take over the coaching stipends like it did with softball.

“We’re pretty confident we can raise the money,” Dillon Baseball and Softball Association President Alyssa Creighton said. The new association will do all the fundraising work for the project. “We’ve already started the fundraising conversations.”

Holland said he voted against adding the team due to his conservative outlook on inflation and other fundraising efforts in process for the Uni versity of Montana Western’s sports complex and a new 4-H building at the fairgrounds.

“I’m pretty unsure of where this country is going with interest rates,” he said. “In the Ag sector it doesn’t look good....I’m not real confident that the money’s going to flow around good enough for fundraising.”

Board President Gary Love said approving the sport for next year is no risk to the district, since the team’s costs will be fully fundraised; if they do not manage it, there will not be a team.

“If (they) feel they can raise the money, I feel like we should give them a shot,” he said.

Board members Pierce Rouse and Mike Richardson also expressed support for the new team.

“If things aren’t working right we can address it down the road. I say, give them the chance,” Rouse said.

The group planned to fully fundraise baseball for three years, but those plans can change as needed, Creighton said. She added the group expects at some point it would need to fundraise for both baseball and softball due to the equity issues, while the school district covers the coaching expenses.

“We don’t want to have this be a financial burden on the school district whatsoever,” she said.

The approval is contingent on funding being raised, with board members stressing the team may not get off the ground – or need to be canceled after a year or two – if the funding is not available.

“As a school district, we really are strapped to the max right now. If a year comes about and the association can’t raise the money, we’ll have to drop the program. We don’t have the funds the way it is now – it’s not there,” Love added.

The first baseball season could begin this time next year – March and April 2023. That will depend on other schools approving teams, and if the schedule can be set for that time frame.

In other action, the school board unanimously approved naming the new BW Lodge Gymnasium weight room after longtime BCHS teacher and coach Terry Thomas. The formal name for the weight room and the date for an event unveiling the new name have yet to be determined.