Baseball supporters seek BCHS team

Beaverhead Little League and Dillon Cubs officials urged Beaverhead County High School to adopt baseball as a team sport at the Feb. 18 school board meeting.

The Montana High School Association recently approved baseball as a high school sport, which prompted the Little League’s board of directors to formally request its inclusion among the high school’s sanctioned sports. The directors sent a letter requesting the addition to the board, which was aired at the school board meeting.

The letter indicated both the Dillon Cubs and Beaverhead Little League pique youth’s interest in the sport, and highlighted the popularity of softball once BCHS adopted it into its slate of extracurriculars. The directors indicated they understood fundraising efforts would be needed, but expressed a willingness to assist in that endeavor. They also stressed the community support surrounding baseball and softball, making a new team a natural fit for the high school.

Board Chairman Gary Love told the school board he spoke with Andy Bartlome of Big Tyme Sportswear and Design about the request, which came too late to be put on the agenda for the Feb. 14 meeting. A number of supporters from Little League and the Cubs were in attendance to argue for the change.

BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield said all requests of this type first go to the board’s activities committee, which could meet in the next couple of weeks to consider the addition. The most recently added sport to BCHS was women’s wrestling last year. That committee will make a recommendation for approval to the full board, possibly at the March 14 meeting.

Separately, the activities committee met Feb. 9 with University of Montana Western officials, to discuss their progress on the development of a new football field. The plan hinges on raising a couple of million dollars to receive a donation of land for the purpose, which UMW says they are making progress toward achieving. Haverfield noted Vigilante Stadium’s future is part of that discussion, but neither side has firm plans on where that is headed.

“We said we were willing to help in any way we can for them to achieve their goals, and obviously, we have an interest in Vigilante. If that takes place, we’ll have a discussion then,” he said.

Love said if the school district needed to purchase Vigilante Stadium, it might require a bond issue to raise the money to do so.

Board member Koy Holland suggested UMW consider installing a state and divisional-level track around or near the field. He said those events can be profitable for both the university and the Dillon community overall.

In other action, the school board unanimously approved hiring Kelsi Lasota and Mark Moreni as assistant track coaches.