Barrett Hospital CEO resigns

Barrett Hospital and HealthCare Chief Executive Officer Ken Westman has resigned from his position, according to a letter to the editor from the hospital board of directors submitted to the Dillon Tribune for publication in this week’s paper (see page 4).

According to the letter, Westman’s employment at the Dillon hospital will end Jan. 31 of 2022. He has worked at Barrett Hospital for 10 years, according to the letter.

The Dillon Tribune requested from Barrett

Hospital Marketing Manager Christie S. Trapp information to develop a news story from the letter.

“No, that is not the Board’s intention,” replied Trapp. “A press release will be issued in the next few weeks and we can run it as a story then.”

On Monday, the Dillon Tribune left voice messages requesting an interview with Westman on his office voice mail and his private cellular telephone. The Tribune also sent a text message requesting an interview to Westman’s cellular telephone. Westman did not respond to the requests by the Tribune’s deadline Tuesday afternoon.