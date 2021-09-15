Bannack will repopulate with historical re-enactors this weekend

With its Town Site’s remarkably well-preserved series of mid-19th century buildings long ago abandoned by their original occupants, Bannack often gets referred to as a “ghost town.”

But Bannack will positively teem with life this weekend, when its brand of 1860s-circa daily existence and the characters who lived it get reincarnated for visitors to Bannack State Park’s Living History Weekend.

“You can get a really good idea of what life was like back then,” said Bannack State Park Ranger John Phillips of the Living History Weekend set to run Thursday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 19.

“Because you witness it,” advised Phillips of the opportunity for park visitors to take in Living History Weekend and its cast of dozens of historical re-enactors from Montana History Live, a group led by Whitehall’s Mark and Sharon Brown.

“Our goal is to have people feel like they just got off the stagecoach in Bannack in 1863,” said Mark Brown, whose re-enactor troupe gives park visitors long, hard up-close looks at the hard and often shortened lives toiled by 19thcentury residents of Bannack.

“We essentially follow three rules,” added Brown of Montana History Live’s 50-plus reenactors, who will populate Bannack and remain in character during its Living History Weekend.

“Authenticity is the first rule. And rules two and three are refer back to no. 1,” added Brown, whose re-enactors will also remain in costume, some courtesy of his wife.

“I’m the town dressmaker,” said Sharon Brown, who boasts a personal history of more than four decades of rendering historical garb, with numerous films and TV shows on her resume.

“I have I had seven different sewing machines from as early as 1856. They are tough to find,” said Sharon of machines that she uses in the often more-than-month-long process of making a historically accurate dress.

“These are experienced folks,” said her husband of the re-enactors, many of whom have been filling the cast of Bannack’s Living History Weekend since it began eight years ago.

“We organize, manage and then take training wheels off and let them go,” said Brown of the re-enactors who improvise interactions with each other during the extra long weekend.

“We’ll have a tent city like when John White and Pikes Peakers came here, on their way to Idaho, and found a gold nugget the size of a walnut at Bannack and then decided to stay there,” said Phillips of some of the earliest residents of Bannack, which became the first capital of the Montana Territory in 1864, two years after gold was discovered there.

Living History Weekend will recreate a mining operation and sessions of Miner’s Court, where disputes got settled—though not always if they involved some of Bannack’s less lawful residents.

“We have a U.S. Marshal who comes into town, looking for somebody,” said Brown, adding that Living History Weekend will also showcase more tranquil scenes in some of Bannack’s preserved domestic structures, where miners’ wives did laundry for their spouses and for the town’s bachelors—for a price.

“They mined the miners,” laughed Brown, who added that Living History Weekend will also include:

An 1860s version of express mail delivery; a working blacksmith; a fully stocked mercantile; a saloon; a stagecoach; a carpenter; a gunsmith; two-man sawing operations; a livery stable; a boarding house; a schoolhouse, complete with a teacher and students; a pie vendor with a pantry and stove mounted on an old mining cart; a doctor’s office run by the infamous Dr. Glick.

“Dr. Glick can scare the living daylights out of you when you see him using the tools and medicine of his time,” said Phillips of a character who can illicit screams as he goes about his healings.

“We’ve learned that you really have to embrace all five senses to get beyond what you learn in school out of a book, so you can hear it and smell it and ask questions,” said Brown of the Living History Weekend that welcomes students on field trips, as well as adults looking to learn more about Bannack’s colorful past.

“We really love having field trips come in. We give the kids guided tours and then have a scavenger hunt for them after the tour,” said Phillips, adding that visitors will be welcome to ask questions of re-enactors, provided they don’t disrupt the 19th-century scenes they are reenacting.

“It’s a great educational event. We try to show a day in the life of Bannack. And each of the four days will be different.”

Bannack State Park’s Living History Weekend will begin Thursday, Sept. 16 and continue through Sunday, Sept. 19. For more information, call the park at 406-834-3413.