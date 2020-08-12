Bannack ghost town alive and well with upcoming activities

Centered around one of the world’s best-preserved 19th century ghost towns, Bannack State Park remains determined to not become an early 21st century ghost town this summer due to the pandemic.

Since reopening in May after the state-mandated shutdown over the coronavirus pandemic, Bannack has hosted a number of visitors and numerous events.

“June was down, but July was very busy,” reported Bannack State Park Ranger John Phillips, who said that despite the cancellation of the park’s biggest draw and annual signature event, Bannack Days, the park had attracted approximately 8700 visitors last month.

“August is a wait and see right now.”

The park isn’t just waiting around for more visitors, though. It has scheduled several more special events for August, including a concert last weekend and others for the following three Saturdays.

This coming Saturday, Aug. 15, Lucas Bateman, a fisheries technician with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, will discuss fish and other aquatic species that live in Grasshopper Creek, which runs through the park.

Bateman’s presentation at the park’s Group Use Pavilion will include a demonstration on electro-fish sampling.

Phillips will step up the following Saturday, Aug. 22, to give a presentation at the same location on the North Overland Trail.

“Everybody knows about the Bozeman Trail, but not many know about the North Overland Trail from Minnesota,” said Phillips of the route that brought many people to the state during the Civil War era.

“Several thousand came here along that trail, and some of them played significant roles in Montana history,” added Phillips of a list of notables that included Yellowstone explorer David Folsom, the Fisk Family that played a vital role in the early newspaper industry in Montana and the multi-faceted Nathaniel P. Langford, who played several pivotal roles in the development of Bannack and Virginia City during the 19th century.

A week later, on Aug. 29, Bannack will host the last of its guided hikes this summer with a noon trip along the park’s Bird’s Eye View Trail.

The park’s usual weekly gold panning workshops are not taking place this summer.

“That is too interactive for right now, so, no gold panning,” said Phillips of an annual Bannack activity that would bring participants into too close a contact with one another during the pandemic.

But Phillips said most all of the park’s historic buildings remain open to visitors, who are regulating themselves in terms of social distancing.

“The vast majority of the buildings here are open as usual. We have a mask requirement in the Visitor Center. But for the most part, people are doing pretty well waiting for people to exit buildings before they go into them and creating their own space,” said Phillips.

“It’s working out very well.”

For more information on Bannack State Park, call 406-834-3413 or email bannack@ smtel.com.