Bail jumping charges filed in third murder suspect’s case

A Dillon man accused of knowing about the strangling death of a local man and impeding police in their investigation now faces an additional felony charge for bail jumping.

Kerry “Sam” Johnson, 56, could get up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000 on the felony bail jumping charge if convicted. He is scheduled to appear on the charge Thursday in Fifth Judicial District Court.

The new charge stems from Johnson failing to appear for a pre-trial conference Aug. 10 in the murder case, and an arrest warrant was issued for $75,000. Johnson was arrested Aug. 12 by Dillon police upon release from Barrett Hospital, according to charging documents filed in district court. The documents stated bail bondsman Jim Brunzell told officials he took Johnson to the hospital because Johnson was allegedly “suicidal and extremely intoxicated.”

Johnson’s bond conditions require him to remain “law abiding,” clean and sober, and attend court hearings when required.

Johnson is charged with felony obstructing justice in the 2020 death of 49-year-old Larry Coon of Dillon. Coon was found dead in his Thomsen Avenue home, partially hidden behind a washer and dryer. An autopsy determined he was strangled. Johnson is accused of knowing about Coon’s death and allegedly helping to hide his body. The trial is currently set for January 2022.

Coon’s girlfriend, 20-year-old Sandy Moore, pleaded guilty to mitigated deliberate homicide in the death in June. She admitted to getting in an argument with Coon and strangling him with a rope. Cristina VanDuinen, 24, pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence in the death, admitting in court that she agreed to help Moore hide the body and provided a suitcase for that purpose. The women are held in the Beaverhead County Jail and await sentencing.

Johnson has additional charges in an unrelated case. He has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of obstruction of justice, theft, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs in District Court. The charges resulted from an alleged criminal trespass incident in July 2020, where Johnson allegedly used a railroad crossing to access his property, when he had no legal right to use. Further investigation from police discovered a stolen vehicle on the property, allegedly containing a woman’s purse with what appeared to be methamphetamine in it, and drug paraphernalia to ingest it. At the time, Johnson was out of jail on a $15,000 cash bond in the murder case.

Johnson remains in the Beaverhead County Jail.