Axman Farm and Ranch celebrates with grand opening Thurs. and Fri.

A pair of Montana State University graduates are the contacts at Axman Farm and Ranch, a livestock feed warehouse 10 miles north of Dillon on Highway 41. Danielle Peterson, a Dillon native, and Madisen Lindsey, who recently moved to Dillon from Bozeman, are the faces of the operation. Peterson is a lifestyle production specialist and Lindsey is the warehouse manager.

The feed warehouse operation is unique in that it operates as a partnership between Axman, a company owned by two brothers and their two sons, and Purina, a feed supplier.

Peterson grew up on the Centennial Livestock place a Staudenmeyer, daughter of Will and Patti Jo, and graduated from BCHS. She graduated from MSU with bachelor and master degrees in animal and range science. She spent a year working for her graduate advisor and then worked for Midland Scientific before her roots began to call.

“I wanted to get back in the ag industry,” said Peterson. “I found a job with Purina and they hired me as an outside sales rep and gave me a blank territory. I lived in Belgrade and was told to cover from Columbus down to Dillon.”

As Peterson began to gain sales clients her relationship with Axman Farm and Ranch became stronger and eventually the company decided to expand with a warehouse in Dillon. Axman is two brothers Guy and Grant Hanson and their sons Jake and Aaron. They are Missoula entreprenuers who started small with a second hand store and grew large, now selling Purina brands feed, fencing, hot tubs, stoves and fire supplies. Their main store is in Missoula but they expanded with operations in Lewistown, Columbus and now Dillon.

“I am hired by Purina but it is like Axman rents me,” explained Peterson. “They are my feed dealer, so when I sell feed, in order for it to impact me and provide me with any commission or benfits, I have to sale through the Axman Feed Warehouse. They are fantastic people to work for. They’re easy going and any resources we need down here they have provided that for us.”

Peterson says the bread and butter of the business is tubs and mineral and they handle feed fro horse, sheep, goat, cattle dog and cat. She says the big part of the business is bulk orders.

“I started sending loads from Columbus, but we started getting so much business down here in Dillon we needed more support down here that we opened the warehouse,” said Peterson. “We had a soft opening in April and now we’re going to have our official grand opening Thursday and Friday.”

Peterson hired Lindsey in April and she became the warehouse manager and retail product specialist. She works for Axman Farm & Ranch.

In California where she grew up, she was active in FFA and became successful showing livestock. She attended and graduated MSU for four years and then took jobs at a guest ranch and then Origin in Billings and then moved back to Bozeman for a job at Farm Bureau Insurance. After 10 months she decided “insurance was not my gig.”

While in college Lindsey worked at a horse barn in the Bozeman area. When she was selling insurance, Lindsey returned to Saddle Peak as a part-timer.

“The manager would go through Danielle to get Purina feed and she put me in contact with Danielle,” said Lindsey.

In short order it was interview, offer and hire, followed by a move to Dillon.

“I order the feed to stock the warehouse, organize the warehouse, set-up displays, billing, host educational events, orgainze deliveries, work with customers on different feeds we can get in or nutrition and product information, explained Lindsey.

“I moved to Dillon a few months ago and the warehouse has grown like crazy just since I’ve been here,” concluded Lindsey. “I’m really excited to see the potential it has to grow and the opportunity for what it has to bring the community of Dillon.”

Peterson added that they receive a lot of training from the company andsee their piurpose is to provide customers with the most valuable service and product that they can put forth.

“I am super excited to have Maddi here in a walk-in, storefront location for our current customer base,” said Peterson. “We are providing everybody with more service than we had befoer and I’m really excited about that. It is going to be fun having the grand opeing and I’m really looking forward to helping Dillon with their feed needs and customer service.”