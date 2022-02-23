AWOL attorney adds to case delays

Three felony cases involving a Dillon man were delayed several times when he sought new attorneys, but now the holdup may be on the latest attorney’s end.

Kerry “Sam” Johnson, 57, is accused of obstructing justice in the January 2020 death of Larry Coon of Dillon. He also faces separate cases for and felony counts of obstruction of justice, theft, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia (in 2020); and felony bail jumping (in 2021). He is held in the Beaverhead County Jail on $150,000 total bond for all three cases.

Johnson’s current attorney, Jack Morris, is his fourth among all pending cases. He was first represented by local attorney J.B. Anderson, then Nicholas Hyde and Victor Bunitsky. There was no reason given for Anderson and Hyde’s removal from the case; Bunitsky was removed by Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger due to an ethical conflict of interest in representing Johnson.

Johnson appeared in district court Feb. 15 for a status update on the bail jumping case, and Morris was not present in court or through Zoom. Special Deputy County Attorney Thorin Geist informed the court that Morris failed to appear for the omnibus scheduling conference, but sent the required form to the court.

Berger explained to Johnson that Morris filled out the form incorrectly (he did not include his expected motions and dates for them) which the court uses to determine pretrial and trial dates for cases. Berger said his judicial assistant will reach out to Morris to correct the error to get the case moving.

“I don’t want to set a trial date in two months, and then find out in one-and-a-half months you need a hearing, and the trial date needs to be changed,” Berger said. “I don’t expect a response from you, because your attorney is not here.”

“Can I get copies of everything, because I’m completely in the dark,” Johnson asked Berger.

Berger said Johnson can write a letter to the court about his needs, but anything in that letter would be shared with the prosecution and could be used against him.

“Don’t put anything in there you wouldn’t want other than a request,” Berger said, reminding Johnson of his constitutional rights.

The tentative trial date for the murder case charge is currently set for September; the tentative trial date for the theft, obstruction and drugs case is set for March.

Johnson’s co-defendants in the murder case (Sandy Moore and Cristina VanDuinen) pleaded guilty last year and are both now serving their sentences for their parts in that case.