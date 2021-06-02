Average fire season anticipated

Beaverhead County may see an average fire season this year, though recent rains may improve those chances.

Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) Fire Management Officer Don Copple told the Beaverhead County Commissioners last week the fire potential outlook is looking “fairly average,” so far, with maybe above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation in the forecast. That forecast does not include the rain and snow that blew through the state in the past two weeks.

The wildland fire potential outlook was last updated May 1, when the entire county was in either “moderate” or “severe” drought so far this year. That outlook is set to be updated June 1.

The latest drought monitor used as the basis for the outlook noted nearly all of North Dakota and eastern Montana are in severe to extreme drought, and that was expected to last through July. West of the Continental Divide, it has been abnormally dry in the northern Idaho Panhandle and northwest Montana. The only areas not highlighted on the drought monitor map are from the central Idaho-Bitterroot Divide through the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys of western Montana.

Copple said the most recent snow and rain may push back the fire season this year, which generally begins late summer and early fall. Last year’s fire season did not end until November, largely due to a lack of rain to blunt the persistent dryness.

The county’s biggest fire last year was the Badger Pass (Bon Accord) fire north of Bannack State Park, Copple said.

“Fire seasons are getting longer,” he added. “They are usually from the end of May to Labor Day. We’re seeing this all across the state.”

The next drought task force meeting for the county is scheduled for June 14, when a new fire potential outlook should be available.