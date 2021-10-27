Authority questions dog public health board

A battle over the public health department’s authority to issue isolation and quarantine orders has yet to be resolved.

The Beaverhead County-City Board of Health met Oct. 20 to discuss new laws set by the Montana state legislature, and how those laws apply to the health board. The board ostensibly hoped to update its bylaws and possibly set up a new governing body as outlined in the new state laws, but neither goal was accomplished.

Public Health Director Sue Hansen began the discussion with a summary of what she knew of the new laws, information she and Beaverhead County Commissioner (and health board chairman) Tom Rice received from County Attorney Jed C. Fitch. She did not get far into her summary when public health board member (and city of Dillon Mayor) Mike Klakken jumped in.

“First off, how come Jed – is he still the county attorney? Can he practice in court?” Klakken asked, referring to Fitch’s ongoing cancer treatments potentially keeping him out of the office. “Have him come and tell us all – if he’s practicing right now, he should be telling us, not telling the two of you.”

Klakken returned to a point he (and former city of Dillon mayor George Warner) brought up at a number of health board meetings.

“From what I understand, the law says the local board of health comes up with the rules, and then that has to be decided and approved on by the governing body – which we don’t have right now,” he said. “So the way I interpret it, there are no rules right now for isolation or quarantine, because the local board of health has not set one.”

Klakken and Warner said the interlocal agreement between the city of Dillon, the town of Lima and the Beaverhead County Commissioners, which established the health board decades ago, needs to be updated along with other governing documents to be able to enforce any public health order.

“Where are we getting the rules that we’re going to follow for isolation and quarantine?” Klakken asked.

Hansen and Public Health Officer Dr. Megan Evans said the authority is in Montana law, and the recommendations come from guidance set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“(Montana code) gives you the power through the local board of health....now they can take recommendations from the CDC if they so desire, if they think it is right,” Klakken continued. “Personally, I think the CDC should be called the ‘Center for Death Control.’ They’re just out trying to kill people on a lot of the stuff they’re saying with this.”

“I think that’s preposterous,” Evans broke in.

“I do, too, think that’s ridiculous,” Hansen agreed.

Montana law authorizes the local board of health to appoint public health officers who can then take steps to protect the community from public health threats. That includes establishing and maintaining quarantine and isolation measures. It requires those measures first be adopted by the local board of health.

The health officer also has authority under an emergency disaster declaration from the governor (or the “principal executive officer of a political subdivision,”) though that authority evaporates when the emergency is over.

Warner agreed Evans likely did have authority under former Gov. Steve Bullock’s emergency order regarding COVID-19, but that order was repealed by now-Gov. Greg Gianforte. He reiterated he believed only the Dillon and Lima mayors and county commissioners have authority at this point through the current setup.

“I understand completely what the mayor is saying, but I think they have that authority, from the responsibility they have for the health of our community,” School District #10 Superintendent Randy Shipman said, referring to the health department. “That isolation, that quarantine, those days and where they come from – and yes, that’s probably coming from a CDC recommendation – I, like the mayor, don’t believe everything that’s coming from the CDC, but they’re doing the best they can with what information they have.”

“Dr. Klakken, what I’m hearing from you is you want this entity – the county board of health – to establish, to say that we agree with the current isolation and quarantine measures put out by the CDC? You’re saying this entity needs to say these are the rules and this is appropriate?” board member Charlotte Quist asked.

“If this local board of health comes up with those rules, after a public meeting and discussion, and when the rules change then goes to the governing body – which we don’t have – then they have to agree or disagree with those rules, then and only then can they enforce those rules,” Klakken said. “Those rules aren’t in effect until they agree, that’s what the law says now.”

Board members said they could not move forward with the issue at this time, and Klakken said he wanted himself, the Lima mayor and one of the commissioners – along with each entity’s legal counsel – to draft bylaws for the board of health, and updated interlocal agreement, and documents outlining the new governing body before the next board of health meeting, so it can act on them at that point.

“I think that’s where we have to go, before we can even do anything else,” Hansen agreed. “But we can’t keep putting it off, because right now we’re not following the law.”

The next health board meeting is tentatively scheduled for January.