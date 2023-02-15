Authorities assist in kidnapping apprehension

Beaverhead County Sheriff’s deputies, Dillon police and theMontana Highway Patrol aided Utah and Missoula police in apprehending several individuals accused of kidnapping.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatch received a “be on the look out” call for a woman who had allegedly taken four chidren of which she did not have custody, according to a press release from Sheriff David Wendt. They allegedly left Utah together, and the woman was thought to be armed and dangerous.

Cedar City, Utah police were tracking her cell phone and its last known location was south of the Clark Canyon Dam. Deputies and MHP troopers were unable to locate her due to the informational delay.

At about 4 p.m., dispatchers received a tip from a missing children specialist with the State of Montana, with vehicle information and an updated location, noting suspect had rented a U-Haul. Law enforcement located the truck traveling north on Interstate 15; it was stopped just south of Dillon and a male subject was taken into custody. One of the four missing children was safely recovered.

Further investigation determined the mother and the three other children were at a hotel in Missoula, along with a 16-year-old man allegedly helping her flee with the children.

Missoula police located the woman and children. After a fourhour multi-agency event, Missoula police arrested the woman and retained the remaining children unharmed. The children were returned to their custodial parents.

Felony charges of custodial interference and kidnapping are pending, along with additional charges.

The suspects are awaiting transport back to Utah.