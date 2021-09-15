Attorneys push for alleged gang rapists to be tried as juveniles

Attorneys for the two boys charged in the April rape of the same woman argued their clients should have their cases moved to youth court.

Attorneys Victor Bunitsky and Walter Hennessey told Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger Sept. 9 that research shows brain development continues through age 25, and the juvenile court would be more likely to ensure the defendants’ behavior is corrected.

The boys, aged 16 and 17 at the time of the offense, are charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent (two or more offenders). Montana law requires such offenses to be charged as adults, regardless of the age of the defendants. The court hearing was to hear evidence on whether the case should be moved to youth court.

Special Deputy County Attorney Thorin Geist pushed to keep the cases in district court, arguing the severity of the alleged crime warrants it.

“The defendants are charged under what is ostensibly Montana’s gang rape statute,” Geist said. “In the charging documents, it states the defendants entered the victim’s room. They held her down, and they took turns assaulting her. That’s the reason this case has been charged the way it is. It’s egregious when an individual chooses to commit the offense of sexual intercourse without consent. It is absolutely heinous when two people get together to perpetrate that offense, together, on a victim.

“This is not the type of offense where, perhaps you have an older senior and a younger freshman in high school, and it was consensual but for the fact there’s an age dividing line where consent can be given,” Geist continued. “This is a forcible rape where the victim was held down.”

The boys are accused of entering the victim’s room in a Beaverhead County residence, grabbing her, holding her down and taking turns having intercourse with her, according to charging documents filed with the court. They are now aged 17 and 18. The Dillon Tribune does not name juveniles allegedly involved in crimes, or victims of sexual crimes.

Bunitsky, representing the 18-year-old, argued his client is naive and getting bad information from other inmates since he is now being held in adult custody.

“When he turned 18, he didn’t become more wise and worldly. He’s still a young man. He’s young, he’s naive, he’s immature. Just in the time he’s been in custody, I get calls from him. He’s made suggestions to me he clearly didn’t come up with. He’s getting information from his fellow inmates,” he said. “He doesn’t need to go to prison, judge, he needs to be in the community and continue his education.”

Hennessey echoed Bunitsky’s concerns, and highlighted a psychosexual evaluation he requested that recommended youth adjudication for his client. Further, once he turns 18 his client can still be monitored by adult probation and parole until age 25, which should be sufficient to complete any sex offender treatment the court may order, he said.

“(The evaluator) says it appears (the defendant) to be the type of individual that values authority. I think he would benefit vastly from being placed in the youth court system,” Hennessey said.

“I’ve got to ask – (the evaluator) says he values the court, structure, and following the rules. He walked away from the Youth Challenge program, which is a semi-secure facility – isn’t that right?” Berger asked.

Hennessey acknowledged the fact, but suggested substance abuse is likely a factor, and when he is clear-headed he is respectful and appreciates authority. That issue could also be addressed through the youth court system.

“I think if we are placing him in the adult system, we are potentially creating a criminal where one doesn’t truly exist. In the youth court system, he can be worked with and things can be straightened out. If placed in the adult system, the penalties are a lot harsher, and he’s with adult offenders who have a long and illustrious history of vari ous criminal conduct. In youth court, he is more than likely to be nurtured more than he would in the adult system,” he said.

Geist noted the explanation the younger defendant gave to the psychosexual examination evaluator of the crime vastly differed from what both the victim and other defendant told police.

“What is unusual in this case is he got a psychosexual evaluation that has (the youth’s) recitation of events. That is completely opposite to what the victim represented to law enforcement, and what (the other defendant) told law enforcement as well,” he said. “The state stipulates it’s in a youth’s best interest to have their case adjudicated in youth court...But for the community protection aspect, that’s what (the evaluation) speaks to. Can he be treated in the community, and the community be protected, if everything he said is true? If everything the victim says is true, and he is convicted of the charges, what (the younger boy) told (the evaluator) is false. I think the court has to look at that with some skepticism.”

Sam Stockett, the Fifth Judicial District chief juvenile probation officer, testified there are limited options for sex offender treatment for youths in Montana. The ones that are available will not accept youths once they hit age 18. He also listed prior misdemeanor offenses for both defendants; the younger one completed all the conditions for his, but the older youth never appeared as required for a 2016 offense and moved out of district, so it was dismissed. A second, 2020 misdemeanor offense adjudication was stayed pending his completion of the youth challenge program.

The 17-year-old is being held in juvenile detention; the 18-year-old in the Beaverhead County Jail, each on $50,000 bond. Felony sexual intercourse without consent (two or more offenders) is punishable by up to 100 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine.

Berger said he would take the arguments under consideration and determine if one or both cases remain in district court.