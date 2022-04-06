Attorney seeks new judge in bail jumping case

One of a local man’s two court cases may get delayed again, as his attorney pushes for removal of the judge assigned to it.Jack Morris, the fourth attorney for 57-year-old Kerry “Sam” Johnson, sought recusal or removal of Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger from Johnson’s felony bail jumping court case.Johnson was charged with bail jumping after he failed to appear at the final pretrial conference in a separate felony obstruction of justice case in August 2021. That charge stemmed from the January 2020 death of Larry Coon, 49. Johnson is accused of knowing of Coon’s death and delaying ...