Assistance center OK’d for another year

The Beaverhead Resource Assistance Center (RAC) will remain at its current location through May next year.

The Beaverhead County Commissioners approved a oneyear extension to the existing use agreement for space at 205 E. Center St. on May 31, more commonly known as the county treasurer building in Dillon. The space was previously occupied by the local Montana Department of Revenue office.

The RAC shares space with the Office of Public Assistance, Career Futures, Vocational Rehabilitation, and the Montana Job Service. The center opened in September 2018 after several state agencies closed their Dillon offices, though the need for the specific services remained. The county’s Mental Health Local Advisory Council (LAC) worked to establish a center to provide residents guidance on where they can get social and mental health services in town, and the county offered the current space free of charge to the groups using it.

The county considered moving the Beaverhead County Public Health Department to that location years ago, as the rent for their current office space on Barrett Street is becoming a financial burden on the county. Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said the county is looking to relocate public health, but it will not be in that space. The RAC location is too small for public health to operate.

The RAC is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed 12-1 p.m.) on Wednesdays. Appointments can be scheduled at 406-988-0360. The OPA is available every other Wednesday by calling 406-496-4947. Residents can set appointments with the Montana Job Service by calling 406-494- 0300; vocational rehabilitation at 406-496-4925; and career futures at 406-723-9101.