Arizona man dies in accident south of Dillon

A 40-year-old Arizona man died early Monday when he crashed into a concrete bridge rail outside of Dillon.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Anthony Jenson said the man, whose name has not been released, was traveling north on Highway 91 South near mile marker 2 around 12:28 a.m. Monday. The vehicle he was driving drifted off the side of the road and crashed into the bridge rail. He was declared dead at the scene. The preliminary investigation suggests alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor, as well as a lack of seatbelt use.

Officers from the highway patrol, Dillon Police Department and Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office assisted. Jenson said the car was on a steep embankment, making it difficult to get to the man’s side of the vehicle.

The investigation continues.