Area woman sued for wrongful death from car crash

A Dillon area woman is being sued for wrongful death by the family of a University of Montana Western student killed in a car crash last year.

Heidi Turney Lagge is being sued by Robert and Connie Worl over the death of their daughter, Chloe, from the March 10, 2021 car accident in Fifth Judicial District Court.

Attorney Patrick T. Gallagher alleges in charging documents that Lagge was distracted as she was traveling south on Highway 91 South when she crossed the centerline of the road and was in the northbound lane when she hit Worl’s truck. Worl died of blunt force trauma of the chest, abdomen and lower extremities, and had open fractures, from the crash. The highway was clear, dry, straight and flat at the time of the crash, the documents indicated.

“The negligence of defendant included but was not limited to negligent driving, driving while distracted, and failing to use due care and caution while operating a vehicle at high speeds on the highway and allowing her vehicle to cross the center line and travel in the left lane of traffic where Chloe’s vehicle was located,” according to the court documents.

The family seeks punitive damages for costs incurred, which include funeral and burial expenses; damages for the mental anguish, pain, suffering, and anxiety for the parents; damages for the suffering Chloe Worl allegedly experienced in the crash prior to her death; and attorney and court fees.

A separate, criminal case is pending regarding the accident. The Beaverhead County Commissioners approved the appointment of a special deputy county attorney for state v. Heidi Lagge at its July 25 meeting, over a conflict of interests concern at the Beaverhead County Attorney’s office. The criminal case has not yet been filed in court.

The civil case is DV-22-14510.