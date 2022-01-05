Area man pleads not guilty to rape charge in district court

A Dillon man pleaded not guilty to an accusation that he raped a local woman in October.

Shawn Norris Eustis, 47, is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent in Fifth Judicial District Court. He entered the not guilty plea Dec. 21.

The charges stem from an alleged incident overnight, between Oct. 22 and Oct. 23. The woman told Eustis to stop more than once, and he did not right away. The Dillon Tribune does not identify victims of sexual crimes.

Eustis faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000 on the charge. He is held in the Beaverhead County Jail on a $100,000 bond.