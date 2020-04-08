Area food bank expands hours, takes additional precautions for coronavirus pandemic

The Beaverhead Community Food Pantry has added hours in light of the increased need for food and supplies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The all-volunteer nonprofit at 131 E. Helena St., across from the former Shopko, is now open three additional hours, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. But even with expanded operational hours, volunteers are taking extra precautions to protect themselves and their clients, food pantry President Neal Straus said.

The Missoula Food Bank Network told its partner facilities they should send volunteers and those over age 60 home in light of the pandemic and statewide orders to shelter in place. But the Beaver head facility is only volunteers, with most of them over that age, he said. So volunteers are complying with all U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on keeping workers apart, keeping the public out of the building, cleaning often, and using gloves and masks, Straus said. Tape marks measure the safe distance between clients lining up outside the door for their boxes.

“We are trying to be extra careful,” he said.

Pantry volunteers now create packages of food, designated for “single,” “double,” or “family,” instead of having clients come in and roam the shelves. Each box contains items that generally fit the basic needs for each client. A family box might have between 11 and 15 items, which could include cans of soup, tuna, Hamburger Helper, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, potatoes or other vegetables, oranges or other fruits. Volunteers then ask the client if they are in need of anything else specific – such as other foods that the bank might have available, or toiletries.

“We realize we don’t provide enough food to last a whole week typically, but we put a pretty good dent in it,” he said.

The average package of food for a client ranges from 30 pounds to 40 pounds, depending on whether it’s for a single client or a family.

The number of units of food given out has increased about 30 percent in the past three weeks, Straus said. The average number of family boxes has gone up from approximately 24 to 36 per week, with the majority of the increase going to single units, then family units and double units. Straus estimates that before the pandemic, the food pantry was serving about 200 people a week; the last few weeks that estimate has grown to maybe 260 or 270 people a week.

Clients are not always the same people either: “There is a core group of regular people, but people come when they need it,” Straus said.

The food bank is a certified food bank of the Missoula Food Bank Network, which provides a lot of the local food bank’s food and supplies. Being certified means the Dillon food bank’s staff are knowledgeable in proper food handling procedures, clean facilities and more. The Missoula food bank audits those practices every year.

The food pantry receives food donations from area businesses such as grocery stores. Some stores also have a collection box for donations that food bank volunteers pick up. Some area ranchers and Hunters against Hunger donate meat, so the food pantry has meat available. Cash donations are used to purchase items from area stores to fill gaps in what the pantry has to offer. Most often that includes milk, bread, fresh fruits and vegetables, and toiletries such as toothbrushes, soap and toilet paper.

Clients can drop by Wednesdays and wait in line; the pantry is now offering drive up service as well, Straus said. New clients must fill out a short questionnaire to help the volunteers get an idea of what type of food needs that client has, and bring identification. Straus said the food pantry focuses on providing service to residents of Beaverhead and Madison counties. Clients do not need to have to have a specific level of income to receive food from the pantry.

“We assume if you come to the food bank that you need food,” he said. “Some people don’t come because they don’t want to be seen – they’re proud. But we don’t judge. It’s not our job to judge.”

Students still receiving meals

School-age students countywide are continuing to receive school lunches and breakfasts while the governor’s stay at home order and school facility closure are in place. Parkview Elementary Principal Greg Fitzgerald said the district provides free meals to students age 18 and under while the closures are in place.

“We’ve served over 200 lunches and breakfasts in the last four days,” he said.

Since students are not physically in school, parents can come pick up the meals at the Parkview Elementary parking lot between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays. Beaverhead County High School’s transportation office will help distribute meals to families that cannot make it to town, Fitzgerald added.

Families of high school students on the free and reduced lunch list have been contacted by BCHS staff about the changes to ensure students do not go hungry despite learning from home, BCHS Superintendent and Principal Gary Haverfield said. Staff will deliver meals as needed.

“We now have specific routes in place to deliver both lunches and school work to those high school students that need those things delivered,” he added.

Donations welcome

The food pantry receives cash donations from different foundations, the United Way of Beaverhead County, and has been a Great Harvest Bake Days recipient in the past for freezer and cooler improvements. The need has grown the last few weeks with the pandemic, so the pantry has been buying more supplies as needed in anticipation of the demand.

Some specific items the pantry needs at this time are cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer, in addition to food and dollars.

For more information, call the food pantry at 406-660-4500. Cash donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1356, Dillon MT 59725.