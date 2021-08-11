Area fire evacuations continue, progress made on containment with over 56,000 acres charred

Firefighting teams are making progress on several fires in Beaverhead County, though evacuations are expected to continue for the near future.

The largest fire, Trail Creek, sat at 35,928 acres and 26% contained as of Tuesday. The fire is roughly 20 miles west of Wisdom, and has expanded into Idaho territory. Crews continue to work on structure and infrastructure protection, and establishing a fire line to contain spread.

The Alder Creek fire, roughly seven miles west of Wise River, is 11,725 acres and 10% contained. Crews are working on protecting existing homes and structures and securing a fire line as they work toward containment. The Christiansen fire, just to the west of the Alder Creek fire and roughly 12 miles west of Wise River, is at 8,744 acres and 10% contained. Firefighters expect the two wildfires to join at some point. The cause of either fire is yet undetermined. Firefighters are attempting to set up a fire line for Christiansen, and have been assisted by Montana National Guard troops.

Evacuations are in place related to the Alder Creek and Christiansen fires. Stage 1 evacuations are in effect for Highway 43 from mile marker 35 to the county line at mile marker 41.5 (including residents on Doolittle Creek Road and North Doolittle Creek Road); southside of Highway 43 from Alder Creek Road to the Dickie Bridge; and on the westside of the Pioneer Scenic Byway from the Wisdom Airport to Harriet Lou Road.

Stage 1 evacuations are instituted when there is a high probability for a need to evacuate. Residents with special health needs or other concerns are encouraged to relocate at this stage.

The Black Mountain fire, roughly 13 miles south of Jackson, is 1,042 acres in size and 50% contained as of Tuesday. Hotshot fire crews completed their work and returned to the Alder and Christiansen fires. Minimal fire growth is expected, and crews will work to establish fire lines for containment.

The Goose fire, in the southern portion of Beaverhead County, is 7,522 acres and 80% contained as of Aug. 7. Fire growth is expected to be limited due to higher relative humidity and cloud cover.

Beaverhead County remains in Stage 2 fire restrictions.

Weather conditions are expected to dry out midweek through the end of the week, which may contribute to fire growth. The recent rains have helped slow fire growth somewhat.