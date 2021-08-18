Area drought expands, rain in the forecast

The miniscule amount of rain Beaverhead County received in the last month is not nearly enough to bring the area out of its extreme drought, Arin Peters of the National Weather Service told the county’s drought task force Monday.

“It’s been an anomalously rough growing season for most of the state,” Peters said, pointing to exceptionally high temperatures and little to no rain for the past couple of months.

“The entire county is in the 90th to 100th percentile for temperatures. That means, over the last 60 days, 90-100 years will see temperatures lower than this,” he added. “The entire state is largely in that percentile. Seeing this is pretty rare.”

June is normally the wettest month of the year for the county, and it clocked in at well below normal precipitation. The county received roughly 25% to 50% of normal precipitation in the past couple of months. That improved slightly in the last month, bringing precipitation close to normal, but July and August are generally pretty dry months anyway, Peters said.

“It didn’t help the crops – it’s too late for that,” he said.

The precipitation station at the University of Montana Western recorded 4.59 inches of water at this point in the year, with the norm being seven inches; that puts the area roughly three inches below where it should be.

As of Aug. 10, the county is in either extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Much of Montana is in either of those categories, with only a small portion in the north central area in moderate drought.

“It may get worse before it gets better,” Peters said. “We began doing drought monitor maps in 2000. Since then, we’ve not seen this amount of coverage for drought for Montana, with 98% of the state in (severe) drought or worse. The highest in the last 21 years was 81%.”

Peters said while Montana likely had bad droughts before the drought monitor mapping started, that is still pretty extreme.

The Clark Canyon Reservoir is 37% full, or 68% of average as of the end of July; that compares to 66% full or 126% of average at the same time last year. The Lima Dam is at 23% full, or 45% of average, as of Aug. 9, compared to 58% full and 110% of average at the same time last year. Peters said he estimated Clark Canyon is running about eight feet below the 30-year average water level. The Lima Dam is about 11 feet lower than the last four years’ average (Lima does not have data going 30 years back).

Forecasters are predicting a “la nina” winter, which tends to bring cooler and wetter weather. Last year’s la nina did not really materialize; forecasters are hoping this year will be better. The last big la nina was in the 2017-2018 winter, which broke a number of records and provided the water that carried the area through the last three years of below average rain and snow.

One positive is the three-month outlook for the region, which predicts above-normal precipitation, Peters said, though above-normal temperatures are also forecast.

“I hope that plays out – things have been looking dire all spring and summer. To see some improvement gives me hope,” he said.

A major storm is predicted over the next few days for large swathes of the state. Beaverhead County is estimated to get between a quarter and a half-inch of rain, perhaps more, and the rain is expected to be widespread, Peters said.

“We haven’t seen such a strong signal for precipitation like this really all summer. For a few of the fires, that might make a huge difference,” he said. “A lot of the smoke we’re seeing right now is coming from the west, not from the fires in Montana.”

The storm is also expected to cut high temperatures into the 40s and 50s, and snow may appear at 8,500 feet.

The current wildland fire potential is predicted to be above normal through the end of September, Peters said.