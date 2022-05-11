Area drought continues despite cool and wet April

A cool, wet April helped improve local drought conditions, but did not make a huge dent in the long-term dryness.

National Weather Service Hydrologist Arin Peters updated Beaverhead County officials on conditions during Monday’s Drought Task Force meeting.

Temperatures statewide were between four and six degrees Fahrenheit below normal for the month, which helped retain any rain or snow that fell during the month, Peters said. The state also received about a half an inch of rain over average, which improved drought conditions in various parts of the state.

Most of Beaverhead County is considered to be in “severe” drought, with some slight improvements on the eastern side of the county. Eastern and southeastern Montana has had an improvement in its drought ranking, moving into more areas of “moderate” drought compared to “severe” drought, he said.

But the drought is expected to continue, in the western part of the nation and in Montana.

“Right now, we’re not expecting to eliminate the drought – we need a good winter and a good spring to do that,” Peters said.

May and June are the wettest months of the year for the state. The next month is predicted to have above normal precipitation chances for most of the state, and lower than normal temperatures, he said.

The next couple of weeks will have periods of rain and cool temperatures, though that is expected to change toward the end of the month, Peters said.

Clark Canyon Reservoir was at 56% full or 73% of average as of the end of April; that compares to 83% full and 108% of average at the same time last year. The snowpack above Beaverhead Basin was at 140%, compared to 50% at the same time last year. The water level is roughly 10 feet below the 30-year average for the reservoir, Peters said.

The Lima Dam was at 50% full and at 73% of average as of Monday, compared to 65% full and 75% of average at the same time last year. The snowpack above Red Rock Basin was at 91%, compared to 20% at the same time last year. The dam is about four feet below the 30-year average, he said.

Peters said right now it’s about an even chance for a third “la nina” winter in a row, which is rare. La nina events tend to bring wetter winters, though the last two years have not panned out with that prediction.

The next Drought Task Force meeting is set for June 13.