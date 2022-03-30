Area competitors excel again at world hill climbing championships

Beaverhead County continued to establish its prominence in the realm of competitive snowmobiling with fine showings by its competitors at last weekend’s 45th annual World Championship Snowmobile Hill Climb in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The county and country’s top competitive snowmobile rider, Dillon’s Keith Curtis, took firsts in the 900 Stock, Open Mod, 900 Improved Stock and Open Stock races at competitive snowmobiling’s penultimate annual event.

Wisdom’s Sam Peterson piled up excellent results as well, taking top honors in 700 Stock, second in 700 Improved, second in 1000 Stock, second in 900 stock and fifth in Open Stock.

“A lot of my success this year comes from training and practicing with Keith Curtis,” said Peterson of the benefits of working regularly with the top snowmobiler of his generation.

“I rode with him a lot last year, but this year we hit it harder. We both have the same agenda, which is to be the best, so it works out,” asserted Peterson, who had to battle unfavorable conditions in his 700 finals runs early Sunday.

“The snow hadn’t had a chance to set up yet. It was hard and icy. The biggest thing in icy conditions is to keep up your momentum and not make any mistakes, because any lost momentum can cost you the whole run,” said Peterson, noting that competing even in the best of snow conditions at the fabled and formidable Snow King Mountain in Jackson Hole against the best riders in the world offers challenge and peril enough.

“When you are climbing at something like 45 degrees, doing swichback and corners, one little missed foot placement can end it for you,” said Peterson, who, like other veterans of past world championships at Jackson Hole, had to compete on a very different course this year.

“We were on a different run than usual. It was just as technical, but had more obstacles, rocks, and a lot of long sidehills—something we are not used to at Jackson Hole,” said Peterson, one of the top racers over the course of the Rocky Mountain States Hillclimb Association’s 2022 season.

“There were a lot of extra challenges there this year.” Peterson’s fellow Big Hole Valley product, Toby Shepherd, also fared well at last weekend’s world championships, taking second in 600 Mod, sixth in 700 Mod, third in 900 Mod and sixth in Open Mod.

Curtis, Peterson, Shepherd and other area competitors, along with top snowmobilers from around the region, will compete at the Continental Climb in at Lost Trail in Sula on April 9—if conditions allow for the event to take place.

See next week’s Dillon Tribune for an update on the event, and the latest on area competitors.