Apex Solar reps outline project timeline

Developers of two solargenerating facilities planned in Beaverhead County visited with the county commissioners last week, to give more detail about their process and a rough timeline for the development.

Clenera representatives Michael Gallego, Dustin Thompson and Zach Genta said the first 80-megawatt plant is almost at the point where they will have to set up financial commitments and begin ordering supplies for the installation. The first proposed plant is going to be called Apex Solar again – the developers wanted to change the name to Rattlesnake Solar, but it was already in use by another generating facility in the Missoula area. To avoid confusion between them for NorthWestern Energy, Clenera is going back to using Apex Solar.

The Apex Solar plant will be located on private land off Ten Mile Road, next to the North-Western Energy transmission station. It was originally proposed for public land off Birch Creek Road, but the developers switched locations after public dismay over that spot next to Interstate 15.

“It’s a better location in the public’s eye – we’re putting it close to the county dump rather than right next to the interstate,” Genta said.

Clenera received a 75 percent tax abatement in tax class 13 from the commission for what they were calling Rattlesnake Solar at the time. Commissioner Mike McGinley said he did not think it would be a problem to change the name to “Apex Solar” on the documents.

The next six- to nine months will involve working through the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review process with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Thompson said. That looks at environmental impacts the development may have to wetlands, wildlife and other cultural assets. Clenera will also do topographical surveys and design the layout, with a goal of minimizing ground disturbance during the installation. Once all the permitting and assessments are completed, construction can begin.

Apex Solar plant may be built by the end of 2022, Gallego said. Construction takes roughly a year.

Pre-construction planning includes hiring contractors for the work, determining whether there is a water source on site, and how to manage the landscape after completion. Gallego said they aim to hire as many locals as possible during the construction phase, and some of those area residents may be selected to be the long-term managers of the site.

Clenera representatives sought more information on county requirements for development, specifically weed management. Weed Coordinator Amber Burch said a management plan needs to be approved and in place before any dirt movement. The plan also needs to address how the company will deal with weed management after construction.

Thompson said revegetation is important, as only a few people will be employed on a long-term basis to manage the site. He said they put in grasslands that can be kept in check with local grazing, ideally through sheep.

The second solar plant, dubbed Upland Dillon Argenta Solar, does not have a fleshed out timeline for it as yet. Genta said the power purchase agreement must still be determined for that facility, and Clenera may also seek a tax abatement for it as well. The rough estimate for construction on that plant is 2024 or 2025, he added.