Annual Public Library Summer Reading program starts Thurs.

Dillon Public Library Director Lori Roberts knows too well that this year’s Summer Reading extravaganza will almost certainly prove the most difficult to pull off in the history of the program, with coronavirus concerns and restrictions surrounding the longstanding annual series of events.

But Roberts also knows the 2020 installment of Summer Reading set to take place over the next seven weeks could also prove the most important ever due to the pandemic and how its impacted children’s educations.

“It has been really challenging figuring out how we do this,” said Roberts, of the 2020 Summer Reading Program, which will begin tomorrow, Thursday, June 4, with a kickoff event combining a signup and book sale from 10 a.m. to noon in the Commercial Building of the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds in Dillon.

“But we’re really determined to hold Summer Reading this year to help kids battle the summer slide,” said Roberts of the library’s annual effort to help thwart the retreat in reading skill levels that tends to take place each summer when school kids go on their approximately three-month break from their classes at school.

That summer slide phenomenon could prove particularly regressive this year, with schools shutting down about two months earlier than usual due to the pandemic that also caused the local public library to significantly scale back its operations for much of the spring.

“With kids being out of school for so long and the library being closed, I know how hard it’s been for parents to keep their kids going with learning. The staff and I felt it would be really important to offer something to kids and parents in the community to inspire reading—and to offer them some sort of normalcy this year,” said Roberts, who will be overseeing her fourth Summer Reading Program designed for area kids from preschool aged to teenaged since she became director of the local public library in 2017.

“It’s fantastic—a really good way to encourage reading,” said Kelly Weinacht, a local mom who has seen a half-dozen of her kids benefit from the Dillon Public Library’s Summer Reading Program over the past decade.

“If offers just enough competition to light a fire under my more competitive kids, but not enough to where it gets in the way,” said Weinacht of the program’s ability to inspire area kids to do more warm-weather book-worming through a variety of means, direct and indirect.

The more direct route takes kids past a Summer Reading Program’s proverbial pay window that rewards participants with Library Dollars—a currency kids can use to buy books and other items at the program’s finale in July.

The indirect route guides children to greater interest in reading through gatherings for a variety of events, including, Dragons & Unicorns, Timeless Tales and other happenings related to the program’s 2020 theme of Imagine Your Story, while honoring health consider ations related to the pandemic.

“We’re going to try to keep things appropriate for social distancing, by doing things like grouping families together at events,” said Roberts of program’s larger-scale happenings.

“The outdoor events take place across two hours, so we think we can handle that number of people,” said Roberts of events that average around 100 participants.

“Kids can be very social creatures who are hard to control when they get together, but we will work hard to maintain the distancing standards for safety,” vowed Roberts, herself a mother of school-age children.

The kickoff event set for tomorrow, Thursday, June 4, will give kids the chance to sign up for the Summer Reading Program and its competition that allows them to accumulate Library Dollars for time spent reading on their own—and then spend their well-gotten gains at the program’s store.

The program kickoff will also allow kids and their parents to buy cheap, used books and other items at the library book sale, which will take place Thursday—Saturday, June 4–6.

All the while maintaining social distancing from one another and honoring other safety precautions.

“At the kickoff—people will enter a door at one side of the Commercial Building for the book sale side and another for the Summer Reading Program signup,” said Roberts of a building bisection that will be enforced with tall bookshelves.

“And there will only be so many allowed inside at any one time,” advised Roberts of the 25-people-at-a-time limit, with mask-wearing and handsanitizing required of everyone, and no one allowed entry who is showing signs of illness, among other health-safety restrictions at the kickoff event, which will also offer fairy gardening and a talk by the Tooth Fairy.

The Summer Reading Program will continue the following seven Thursdays with events such as a reading and magic show by local author Ron Carroll on June 11, a puppet show on June 24.

Summer Reading 2020 will also offer free movie screenings, including a July 24 Movie in the Park event featuring a 9 p.m. showing of the film Call of the Wild at Jaycee Park in downtown Dillon, after a slate of weekly Wednesday 3 p.m. matinee movie showings at the Depot Theater, with Toy Story 4 leading the way on June 10.

Teen Tuesdays will return again to Summer Reading this year from June 11 through July 23, with a slate that includes a June 16 trip to Bannack and paint ball on June 30.

“It’s been getting more popular every year,” said Roberts of the series of teen events that in past years has offered cookoff competitions and drone flying.

“It gives teens an opportunity to get together around an evening activity.”

Kids best friends will be back for Reading Goes to the Dogs on Mondays 10–11 a.m.

“It’s a really good program that helps kids who may be struggling with reading by helping them relax and not feel any pressure,” explained Roberts.

Adults can get in on the Summer Reading Program fun through the new weekly Walk and Talk Book Club on the walking trail by the local YMCA, starting at 9 a.m. on Fridays.

Roberts hopes kids will get to participate again this year in the costumed Parade through downtown Dillon that typically highlights the Summer Reading Program’s final day, when she’s also scheduled a Fairy Tale Ball, food a picnic, Library Dollar shopping ops and demonstrations by a Renaissance group out of Missoula forced to cancel its own festival this month due to the pandemic.

“We will have to see where we are at in July with that,” said Roberts of the July 23 parade and slate of other events that could be subject to a change in course depending upon the course the pandemic takes this summer.

For more information about the Dillon Public Library’s 2020 Summer Reading Program, call 683-4544, visit dillonpubliclibrary.org or stop by the library at 121 S. Idaho St. while observing visitor guidelines.